Sports Speak Up! Reflection on tragedy involving University of Southwest golf team

What awful news to wake up to about the multiple fatalities crash involving the golf teams from University of the Southwest in Hobbs. I grew up in Hobbs, and while I no longer call it home, it is still a part of me. I wish nothing but prayers and solace for those involved — their families, friends, colleagues, and the entire community.

— Dave Mathews – Albuquerque

Aggie Nation is proud of its basketball team that once again has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. This comes following the 2019-20 season, perhaps the best NM State team under Coach Jans, in which the team was poised for post season play before everything was cancelled, and last year’s fiasco in which the Aggies had to practice in an Arizona ballroom and play its “home” games in an El Paso high school gym. Those jealous of the Aggie success can dis the program, the players, and the conference, but once again, Aggies are in the Big Dance.

— Santa Fe Aggie

Certainly José Murillo is a good basketball player. However, when a handful of Mexican nationals … attend an eAcademy at Student Athlete HQ, the blue trophy doesn’t truly belong to HHS, does it? As Murillo said, “I bring my city’s name (Ciudad Cuauhtémoc) on the map.”

— RJB