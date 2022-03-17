What’s old is new: Isotopes are back in the Pacific Coast League

After a one-year hiatus, the Pacific Coast League is back. Its name is, anyway.

Major League Baseball on Thursday announced the return of the historical Pacific Coast League (PCL) name, replacing the regionalized Triple-A West title used in 2021. The league also unveiled a new logo.

MLB took over the operations of its own minor league system in 2021 as part of an overhaul of how the minors were run. But MLB didn’t then have the rights to the historic league names.

Now it does, and the names of all 11 leagues that comprise the player development system for MLB’s 30 clubs have restored. No more Triple-A West, and Triple-A East (again now the International League), and best yet, no Triple-A West, East Division.

“We’re thrilled MLB has realized the importance and significance of the original league names,” said Isotopes general manager John Traub in a statement. “The PCL certainly has deep roots in Albuquerque and this is something we can all celebrate.”

Founded in 1903, the Pacific Coast League has been home to some of baseball’s greats. Notable names to play in Albuquerque include Mike Piazza, Pedro Martinez, Joc Pederson and Trevor Story.

LAWSUIT: A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages.

Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties.

Spero unsealed a 181-page ruling Tuesday night in a lawsuit filed eight years ago. He ruled minor leaguers should be paid for travel time to road games in the California League and to practice in Arizona and Florida.

“These are not students who have enrolled in a vocational school with the understanding that they would perform services, without compensation, as part of the practical training necessary to compete the training and obtain a license,” Spero wrote.

In rejecting many of MLB’s motions for summary judgments, Spero allowed those claims to proceed to a trial scheduled for June 1. MLB said Wednesday it had no comment on Spero’s decision.

Minor league players are paid by the parent clubs with which their teams are affliated.

ROBOT UMPIRES: Triple-A baseball’s experiment with automated balls and strikes, using Hawk-Eye tracking technology, will begin May 17 in the Pacific Coast League — not at the season’s beginning.