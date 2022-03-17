Aggies eager for opportunity to end NCAA Tournament drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Is this the year?

That’s the biggest question surrounding the New Mexico State basketball team as it approaches the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The 12th-seeded Aggies will find out Thursday after taking on No. 5 University of Connecticut at the KeyBank Arena.

The Aggies have become regulars in the NCAA field over the past several years, qualifying for the tournament 10 times since 2007. That’s the envy of most of the college basketball programs in the country.

However, winning a game once getting there has been another story. There have been heartbreaks, such as the one-point loss to No. 5 (and eventual Final Four participant) Auburn in 2019. There have been blowouts, such as a 75-56 defeat at the hands of Kansas in 2015. But the outcome has remained the same: a loss. Changing that is the goal.

“It would be unbelievable,” NMSU coach Chris Jans said about winning a game. “I get goose bumps thinking about the idea, to be honest with you. I think our fan base deserves it. It’s something we’ve talked about in the past. Our staff would love to be the ones to break through that ceiling. It’s the one thing we haven’t been able to do since we arrived. We’ve love to get that done. I don’t know what our fans would do. It might be a national holiday the next day.”

The Huskies are in the Aggies’ way this time. Connecticut has been studying New Mexico State for the past few days, and knows that it can’t afford to look past the Aggies in this first-round matchup.

“We play a very similar style,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “These are two very, very tough teams. They’ve got a lot of experience.”

New Mexico State (26-6) has a couple of attributes that can make make it difficult for any opponent this time of the year. It starts with guard Teddy Allen, the player of the year in the Western Athletic Conference who averages 19.3 points per game.

“He is a scorer and volume shooter,” UConn’s Andre Jackson said. “He has a green light and takes the freedom to take shots that he wants. Anybody like that will be really comfortable. … He has a lot of different tools, a lot of shooting off the dribble.”

They also have some size and strength up front that sometimes isn’t associated with midmajor teams. Six-foot-10 Will McNair and 6-7 Johnny McCants make up a big, strong forecourt.

“McNair is a big, physical guy and McCants is big and athletic,” Hurley said. “We do a lot of similar things. It’s a matter of who will do it better (Thursday).”

Of course, Connecticut has plenty of talent as well. The Huskies are 23-9, coming off a loss in the semifinals to Villanova in the Big East Tournament. They were ranked 21st in both major polls. UConn offers a balanced attack. Guard RJ Cole leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game. Adama Sanogo and Tyrese Martin are close behind at 14.9 and 13.7 points respectively. The team rebounds well and shoots almost 40 percent from 3-point range.

The Huskies also are on something of a mission, although it’s a different one that the one New Mexico State has. UConn was one of the sport’s powers for more than 20 years before it fell on hard times after a 2014 championship. It only has been in the tournament three times since then, and its No. 5 seed is the team’s highest since 2011. The goal is for the Huskies to reclaim their former place on the national stage, and this game is a part of that effort.

“For us, we want to make sure we take the next step,” UConn’s Isiah Whaley said. “Each game is another step forward. This tournament is a huge step for us in building the program.”

Add it up, and it’s a battle between two teams that have plenty to gain with a single win. That means nothing will come easily when the game begins.

“It’s going to be hard,” Jans said. “UConn is obviously well-schooled at both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, if you break them down on tape, you don’t find many weaknesses.”