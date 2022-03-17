Steve Virgen: You can bet that wagering on NCAA Tourney is a thing

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Michael Mendoza is a Dallas Cowboys fan who enjoys betting on the NFL.

But with March Madness back in near normal mode, he said on Wednesday he was motivated to make some college basketball bets at Santa Ana Star casino’s sportsbook.

Mendoza, along with two others who did not want to be named for this story, said they have seen more traffic in recent days at The Star’s sportsbook.

The three men said they are frequent bettors, and they wanted to make sure they had some bets in as the first round of the NCAA Tournament starts Thursday morning.

“The atmosphere is definitely going to be different for the tournament,” said Mendoza, who visits the casino “once or twice a week.”

“I like to bet on football. But if they had bets on Tiddlywinks, I’d probably bet on that.”

Mendoza was a track and field athlete at Del Norte High and also ran sprints at the University of Arizona, so naturally his favorite to win it all is his alma mater.

He filled out his bracket with the Wildcats as the champions.

I also picked the Pac-12 champion to win the biggest prize of the Big Dance.

Mendoza said he made a few parlay bets on Wednesday, but lately he has been placing teaser bets.

“The lines are close and the guys who set the odds can be spot on, so I bet the teasers,” he said. “The payout is not as good, but I end up winning. It works pretty good.”

A former University of New Mexico football player, who did not want to be named, visited The Star to make a futures bet on North Carolina to win the NCAA Tournament. He put down $100 on the Tar Heels to win $16,500, so now he’s a UNC fan.

He lives near the casino and bets there frequently.

“It’s definitely something to do,” he said. “It’s entertainment. It was so hard in 2020, just being in the house (because of the coronavirus pandemic).”

The sportsbooks in New Mexico – including also at Route 66, Isleta, Buffalo Thunder and Inn of the Mountain Gods casinos – should expect an uptick in action because of the NCAA Tournament. State regulations don’t allow for online betting in New Mexico.

A few bettors at The Star wanted to bet on No. 12-seeded New Mexico State to win against No. 5 UConn in the West Region, but that first-round game was not on the board. A ticket writer said it’s because the casino sponsors NMSU. Isleta and Buffalo Thunder offer that bet.

Many bettors are putting money on Duke, the No. 2 seed in the West Region mainly because coach Mike Krzyzewski has said he’ll retire after the season.

To win it all, the Blue Devils will probably need to overcome Gonzaga, the top overall seed that is also in the West Region.

But then again, only three times has the No. 1 overall seed won the NCAA Tournament since the selection committee began ranking the No. 1s in 2004: Florida (2007), Kentucky (2012) and Louisville (2013).

The other man, an Albuquerque resident who did not want to be named, said Baylor, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, has a good chance to win it all, but he wasn’t sure because there could be several upsets.

He actually placed some bets on the NIT.

“I think the bookies, they sleep on the NIT and it gives us an opportunity to make some money,” he said. “They’re focused more on the Big Dance.”

Bettors in New Mexico are also focused more on the Big Dance.