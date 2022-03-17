 Lobo women romp in WNIT opener - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women romp in WNIT opener

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The University of New Mexico women blasted Grand Canyon 92-72 in the first round of the Postseason Women’s NIT Wednesday at the Pit.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger was staffing. Read his report here later and in Thursday’s Journal sports section.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo women romp in WNIT opener
College
The University of New Mexico women ... The University of New Mexico women blasted Grand Canyon 92-72 in the first round of the Postseason Women's NIT Wednesday at the Pit. The ...
2
NCAA Tournament notes: Superfans chase Aggies from 'border ...
College
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Another day, another ... BUFFALO, N.Y. – Another day, another road trip for three of the most loyal fans the New Mexico State basketball team has to offer. ...
3
Aggie Allen, UConn coach Hurley exchange compliments, of sorts
College
UConn (23-9) is coming off a ... UConn (23-9) is coming off a loss to Villanova in the Big East tournament. But the Huskies may have gotten lucky by landing in ...
4
Lobo defensive end Harris begins a Noble mission
College
Justin Harris chuckles a bit and ... Justin Harris chuckles a bit and sighs when he thinks about how far he has come in the ...
5
WNIT gives Lobos one more chance to play in ...
College
A Pit encore wasn't necessarily on ... A Pit encore wasn't necessarily on its agenda, but the University of New Mexico women's basketball t ...
6
Atkinson is out as New Mexico State women's basketball ...
College
Brooke Atkinson will not return next ... Brooke Atkinson will not return next season as head coach of the New Mexico State women's basketball team. The university said Tuesday that Atkinson's ...
7
Women's Basketball: UNM draws Grand Canyon in WNIT first ...
College
What do you know about Grand ... What do you know about Grand Canyon? As of early Monday afternoon, University of New Mexico women's basketball coach Mike Bradbury admittedly knew more ...
8
Cleveland High's Evan Wysong verbally commits to play football ...
College
Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the ... Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the 2021 MaxPreps New Mexico High School Football Player of the Year, has verbally committed to play in 2023 ...
9
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...