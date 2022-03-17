Top 4 seeds advance into metro baseball semis

The top four seeds surged into the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Baseball Championship.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, No. 1 La Cueva crushed Cibola, No. 2 Rio Rancho doubled up St. Pius, No. 3 Sandia downed Cleveland and No. 4 Volcano Vista pulled away from Rio Grande.

On Friday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals, Volcano Vista visits La Cueva, and Sandia travels to Rio Rancho.

NO. 4 VOLCANO VISTA 10, No. 5 RIO GRANDE 3: At Volcano Vista, the Hawks took advantage of a sloppy bottom of the third inning by the Ravens defense with four runs, and those held up for Volcano Vista (7-2).

Rio Grande (5-3) walked in a run in that third inning, and a hit batsman scored another run. A throwing error during a botched rundown between home plate and third base plated a third run, and Aidan Zacarias brought in the fourth with an RBI single.

Although the Ravens got two back in the top of the fourth, that was as close as they got.

Volcano Vista put the game away with five runs in the sixth; Zacarias scored two more runs on a single to right as the Hawks got some payback for having lost 8-2 at Rio Grande the previous week.

“The game we played today, it was a different atmosphere and we just played better ball,” said Zacarias, a junior outfielder.

Junior left-hander Regan Hall (3-1) went six innings, striking out a dozen Ravens.

“Great job on the mound. He got ahead in counts and he was able to throw his pitches as the game went on and started hitting his spots a little bit better,” Volcano Vista coach Todd Flores said. Hall also was 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

– James Yodice

NO. 2 RIO RANCHO 4, NO. 10 ST. PIUS 2: Longtime Rams coach Ron Murphy is a proponent of “small ball,” and that’s what worked for Rio Rancho (11-1) as Class 5A’s top-ranked Rams edged past Class 4A’s second-ranked Sartans (7-2).

Rio Rancho spotted St. Pius a pair of unearned runs in the second inning when southpaw starter Jason Parker (4-0) fielded a routine comebacker and threw wildly to first.

A wild pitch and an RBI single by Dominick Priddy tied the game at 2-2 in the third, thanks to two walks issued by St. Pius starter Nolan Esterly, and Vascon Smith’s two-out RBI single in the fifth made it 3-2 for the Rams.

Kai Fitak doubled and scored the game’s final run in the sixth on Noah Braunschweiger’s second bunt single of the game.

St. Pius was 5-0 in games decided by three or fewer runs until Wednesday.

– Gary Herron

OTHER GAMES: At Sandia, the Matadors (7-3) scored all their runs against the Storm (7-4) in the second inning in a 6-4 quarterfinal victory. Jameer Meadows drove in three of those six runs – the final three, to break a 3-3 tie – with a three-run home run to right center. … At La Cueva (7-0), the Bears pounded eighth-seeded Cibola 20-2 in five innings. Akili Carris hit a pair of home runs for La Cueva, a two-run shot in the first and a solo blast in the third.

Metro softball

The metro softball tournament got started with eight first-round games on Wednesday.

There were two upsets, with No. 10 Manzano beating No. 7 Sandia 15-8, and ninth-seeded Valley going eight innings to defeat No. 8 Albuquerque High 4-3.

Four of the top six seeds – Volcano Vista, Cleveland, La Cueva, and Cibola – registered double-digit victories.

Meanwhile, No. 4 Rio Rancho won 6-1 over No. 13 St. Pius, and No. 6 Atrisco Heritage was a 9-2 winner over No. 11 West Mesa.

In Thursday’s quarterfinals, all at 4 p.m., Valley is at Volcano Vista, Cibola plays at Rio Rancho, Atrisco Heritage goes to La Cueva and Manzano travels to Cleveland.