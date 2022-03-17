Faith, love of sports linked victims of fiery Texas crash

HOBBS – Laci Stone had a special request for her mother. The 18-year-old from Nocona, Texas, wanted to get tiny matching heart tattoos before leaving her hometown and returning to New Mexico to finish out her freshman year at the University of the Southwest.

She begged her mother.

And now Chelsi Stone is glad she didn’t chicken out.

“I’m so forever grateful that God gave me the courage to go through with it and always have this memory with her,” Chelsi Stone wrote on her Facebook page.

She is among the parents, other family members and friends who have been left brokenhearted and devastated after a fiery crash killed Laci, five of her teammates and a coach while they were returning to Hobbs from a golf tournament in Texas.

Most of the students were freshman at the small private university who were getting their first taste of life away from home. Some of them were far from home, having come from Canada, Mexico and Portugal.

Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. She described her daughter as a ray of sunshine and said her family will never be the same.

Laci Stone graduated from Nocona High School in 2021, where she played golf, volleyball and softball. Her high school announced on social media that it would be canceling Wednesday’s softball game, saying the community was heartbroken. Instead, dozens of people gathered on the field to pray.

The other victims included golf coach Tyler James of Hobbs; junior Karisa Raines of Fort Stockton, Texas; junior Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colorado; freshman Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas; and fellow players Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico; and Tiago Sousa of Portugal.

The two injured students were identified by authorities as Dayton Price of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Hayden Underhill of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada.

Authorities identified the occupants of the pickup truck that collided with the team’s van as Heinrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole, Texas, and a 13-year-old boy who also was from Seminole. Police have yet to release his name.

Authorities said James was bringing the students back to New Mexico on Tuesday night when the crash occurred. Those who knew him said it had been his goal to be a head coach, and he was excited to be there.

“That was his dream job, to be a head coach and he was living out his dream,” said Ryan Erwin, vice president for student engagement and athletics at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

James graduated from ETBU in May with a master’s of science in kinesiology. While there, he had been the graduate assistant coach for the golf program.

Erwin said James had not only a love for coaching, but for mentoring students.

After beginning his college career playing golf at Ottawa University in Kansas, he transferred to Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, according to his biography on the University of the Southwest website.

Troy Drummond, Howard Payne University’s head golf coach and associate athletic director for operations, said James played for three years at Howard Payne and helped coach the team his last year.

“He had a passion for golf, you could tell that from the very start. He’d pretty much eat, sleep and drink golf,” Drummond said.

Drew Underhill, Hayden’s older brother, said his parents were on a plane headed for Texas so they could be with his brother. Hayden Underhill was going to school on a golf scholarship.

“Hockey was a big part of life for a while, but his true passion is golf,” his brother said.

Friends of Raines started a fundraising page for her family. They described her as “a beautiful and kind soul who will be deeply missed by everyone.”

Those who set up the fundraiser told the Journal in an email response that the Raines family “is an absolute mess right now” over the loss.

Coworkers of Zinn took to social media to mourn his passing, calling him the “biggest Broncos fan” who, while working at Texas Roadhouse, would sing along to every song playing on the speakers.

“I never seen you have a bad day you always had a smile on your face (and) something sweet to say to each an every employee,” one coworker wrote on Facebook.

Aside from golf, what tied the teammates and their families together was their faith. Social media pages were inundated Wednesday with a steady stream of offerings of prayers and condolences from fellow college golfers, community members and others.

Journal staff writer Matthew Reisen contributed to this report.