 Two men found guilty of federal fraud - Albuquerque Journal

Two men found guilty of federal fraud

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Cannon Air Force Base. (Source: USAF)

A New Mexico jury found two Texas men guilty of federal fraud charges for unlawfully obtaining more than $3 million in government contracts set aside for disabled veterans, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Nick Medeiros, 49, and Bobby Greaves, 62, both of San Antonio, Texas, each were found guilty of major fraud, making false statements, and conspiracy charges, court records show.

The jury returned the verdict March 2 following a weeklong trial in the U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

A federal indictment filed in 2018 said that Medeiros, a service-disabled veteran, relied on equipment and labor provided by his brother-in-law, Greaves, who is not a veteran, to complete 11 government contracts in New Mexico and Texas.

Those projects included a $1.9 million contract to build the “Drop Zone” cybercafe at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, according to the indictment.

In all, the two men submitted invoices to the U.S. Air Force valued at about $3.2 million from September 2012 through February 2016, the indictment said.


