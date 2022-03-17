 Man arrested in Santa Fe Cafe incident - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in Santa Fe Cafe incident

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – A Santa Fe resident accused of a disturbance last weekend at a popular city restaurant has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly driving his car toward the restaurant before stopping, then displaying a gun.

Damien Pretto

Damien Pretto was arrested Monday night and booked on the assault charge, according to court documents and online Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center records.

Pretto had been coming to the downtown Cafe Pasqual on Don Gaspar for some time, where management provided him with free coffee and cookies, but, more recently, after he began visiting “numerous times a day,” they decided to start charging him, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

On Saturday, he came and went from the restaurant several times after paying for coffee and yelling obscenities in the middle of the restaurant.

A patron who was sitting inside near a front window with three friends, saw Pretto showing a video on his phone to a mother and two teenagers seated at a table. As the mother tried to avoid looking at the phone, Pretto became agitated and started making arm gestures “and making box(ing) type motions with his hands.”

Within a couple of minutes, the woman, who was dining with friends, saw a white car driven by Pretto back up and position his car across the street “facing the window where she was seated.” Pretto made “a sudden movement” driving toward the window and the woman feared “the defendant was about to drive into the building, injuring her,” according to court documents.

Pretto then stopped, got out and jumped onto a green table outside by the window as another patron yelled that he had a gun.

The customers got “to the floor and crawled towards the back” as Pretto left, according to police.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Faith, love of sports linked victims of fiery Texas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Family and friends mourn the tragedy Family and friends mourn the tragedy
2
Attorney accuses police of coercion in abuse retrial
ABQnews Seeker
Case addresses charges resulting in rape, ... Case addresses charges resulting in rape, murder of 6-year-old
3
New LANL research shows how COVID infects humans
ABQnews Seeker
Lab bio-physicists have created a digital ... Lab bio-physicists have created a digital twin of the spike protein involved
4
MercyMe to make stop at Rio Rancho Events Center
Entertainment
From Dove Awards to Grammys, the ... From Dove Awards to Grammys, the band continues to push itself and released 'Inhale (Exhale)' in 2021.
5
CBS announces order for a 34th round of 'The ...
Entertainment
CBS also picked up new seasons ... CBS also picked up new seasons of 'Tough as Nails,' 'Survivor' and 'Secret Celebrity Renovation.'
6
Jane Austen's 'Sanditon' returns for season two on PBS
Entertainment
The series is based on Jane ... The series is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name.
7
Man arrested in Santa Fe Cafe incident
From the newspaper
Patron yelled the man had a ... Patron yelled the man had a gun
8
Two men found guilty of federal fraud
ABQnews Seeker
Pair from Texas submitted invoices valued ... Pair from Texas submitted invoices valued at some $3.2M to the US Air Force
9
FAA clears balloonists for flight over ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
1-year waiver granted for tracking rule ... 1-year waiver granted for tracking rule that would have grounded enthusiasts