Accused killer’s sister admits she has a gun

A sister of the man accused in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Vigil in her West Side Albuquerque driveway in 2019 has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime.

Elizabeth Talamantes, 40, had been investigated by an FBI-led team in the alleged cover-up after the slaying, and was identified as helping her brother, Luis Talamantes-Romero, flee New Mexico to San Antonio, Texas, after Vigil was fatally shot Nov. 19, 2019.

The mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, Vigil was shot through her driver’s side window as she tried to leave her home for the gym in a crime authorities described as “senseless.”

Investigators believe Talamantes-Romero and another man were lurking in Vigil’s neighborhood, looking for vehicles to burglarize, before dawn that morning. Vigil attempted to back her Cadillac out of her driveway, but was blocked by a Jeep Cherokee that had pulled up behind her.

Elizabeth Talamantes later told Albuquerque homicide detectives that she owned the Jeep and her brother had been driving it since he returned to the United States from Mexico after being deported in 2019. She was seen in a selfie photo with her brother and another woman allegedly driving to Texas in the days after the killing, according to an FBI affidavit.

As part of the murder investigation, FBI agents executed a search warrant on her home in August 2020 in Albuquerque, and found two Glock pistols and a quantity of methamphetamine. A total of eight people allegedly in Talamantes-Romero’s inner circle were arrested as part of what investigators labeled a larger conspiracy involving drugs and guns, according to federal records.

On Wednesday, Talamantes pleaded guilty to one of the seven counts that resulted from her arrest on federal charges after the search. She faces a minimum of five years in federal prison at sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled, and deportation to Mexico after she serves her sentence.

Meanwhile, her brother remains jailed on first-degree murder and other state charges in Albuquerque related to Vigil’s death. He was picked up in Texas after APD received a Crime Stoppers tip.