 Accused killer's sister admits she has a gun - Albuquerque Journal

Accused killer’s sister admits she has a gun

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A sister of the man accused in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Vigil in her West Side Albuquerque driveway in 2019 has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime.

Elizabeth Talamantes, 40, had been investigated by an FBI-led team in the alleged cover-up after the slaying, and was identified as helping her brother, Luis Talamantes-Romero, flee New Mexico to San Antonio, Texas, after Vigil was fatally shot Nov. 19, 2019.

The mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, Vigil was shot through her driver’s side window as she tried to leave her home for the gym in a crime authorities described as “senseless.”

Investigators believe Talamantes-Romero and another man were lurking in Vigil’s neighborhood, looking for vehicles to burglarize, before dawn that morning. Vigil attempted to back her Cadillac out of her driveway, but was blocked by a Jeep Cherokee that had pulled up behind her.

Elizabeth Talamantes later told Albuquerque homicide detectives that she owned the Jeep and her brother had been driving it since he returned to the United States from Mexico after being deported in 2019. She was seen in a selfie photo with her brother and another woman allegedly driving to Texas in the days after the killing, according to an FBI affidavit.

As part of the murder investigation, FBI agents executed a search warrant on her home in August 2020 in Albuquerque, and found two Glock pistols and a quantity of methamphetamine. A total of eight people allegedly in Talamantes-Romero’s inner circle were arrested as part of what investigators labeled a larger conspiracy involving drugs and guns, according to federal records.

On Wednesday, Talamantes pleaded guilty to one of the seven counts that resulted from her arrest on federal charges after the search. She faces a minimum of five years in federal prison at sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled, and deportation to Mexico after she serves her sentence.

Meanwhile, her brother remains jailed on first-degree murder and other state charges in Albuquerque related to Vigil’s death. He was picked up in Texas after APD received a Crime Stoppers tip.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Accused killer's sister admits she has a gun
ABQnews Seeker
FBI agents found guns and drugs ... FBI agents found guns and drugs in a 2020 search of her home
2
Faith, love of sports linked victims of fiery Texas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Family and friends mourn the tragedy Family and friends mourn the tragedy
3
Attorney accuses police of coercion in abuse retrial
ABQnews Seeker
Case addresses charges resulting in rape, ... Case addresses charges resulting in rape, murder of 6-year-old
4
New LANL research shows how COVID infects humans
ABQnews Seeker
Lab bio-physicists have created a digital ... Lab bio-physicists have created a digital twin of the spike protein involved
5
Two men found guilty of federal fraud
ABQnews Seeker
Pair from Texas submitted invoices valued ... Pair from Texas submitted invoices valued at some $3.2M to the US Air Force
6
Man stabbed to death outside Sunshine Theater
ABQnews Seeker
Criminal complaint says dispute started over ... Criminal complaint says dispute started over a skateboard
7
CPOA loses another board member
ABQnews Seeker
'Board dysfunction' at police oversight agency ... 'Board dysfunction' at police oversight agency is cited
8
APS says no data compromised during January's cyberattack
ABQnews Seeker
Schools were closed for two days ... Schools were closed for two days because of the ransomware assault
9
Pair charged in 2019 death at West Side apartment
ABQnews Seeker
Case was left unsolved even as ... Case was left unsolved even as prime suspect had been identified