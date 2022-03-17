Fishing Line for March 17, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Javier Rubio, 17, of El Paso caught and released a 25-pound striper and a 10-pound largemouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake using live bait and jigs, respectively, March 8.

Justin Estrada of Las Vegas caught and released an 18-inch cutthroat trout at Morphy Lake using a homemade tungsten beadhead prince nymph fly March 13.

Isaac Aranda Jr., 10, of Clovis caught a 13-inch rainbow trout at Ned Houk Park using yellow corn March 12.

Mike Schroetke of Rociada caught a 20.5-inch rainbow trout at Storrie Lake using homemade stink bait March 7.

At Tingley Beach, Harmony Garcia, 11, Serenity Garcia, 9, Honesty Garcia, 7, and Sebastian Barron, 3, all of Albuquerque caught their limits of trout using garlic PowerBait on March 12. … Zayden Garcia, 9, of Laguna Pueblo caught a 13.5-inch rainbow trout using homemade dough bait March 7.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using garlic PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and black spinners.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in Spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout on the Gallinas River was fair to good using black crystal flash beadhead leech pattern flies.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring.

Lake Alice is temporarily closed due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Lake Maloya is temporarily closed due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using tungsten beadhead prince nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was good using orange egg pattern flies and salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 38.7 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was fair to good using spinners and zebra midge flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 471 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using streamer flies and silver spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using garlic PowerBait and Rapala lures.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using homemade stink bait and garlic glitter PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using bottom bouncers with nightcrawler harness rigs, live minnows, jigs and swimbaits in 10 to 15 feet of water. Fishing for bass was slow to fair. The main lake water surface temperature was in the mid 40s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 201 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Albuquerque Area Drains was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies and homemade dough bait.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using black and orange spinners.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 97.3 cfs and 52.0 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and beadhead nymph flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

El Vado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 25.1 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using Rooster Tail spinners.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using PowerBait.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using Rapala lures and large streamer flies.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 392 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using midge nymph and dry pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week. Parking is limited and 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended due to snow.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using garlic PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was slow using lime green PowerBait and garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using streamer flies, Flicker Shad lures, garlic PowerBait, PowerBait worms and live worms.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using cut shad bait and live minnows. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair using jigs and plastic worms. Fishing for striped bass was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using small jigs and live minnows.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was good using corn and rainbow PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 63.9 cfs. Fishing for Gila trout was fair using Rooster Tail spinners and black copper john flies.

Fishing for trout was slow at Glenwood Pond.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Roberts was fair to good using maroon colored plastic worms and silver spoons. Fishing for trout was fair using dry flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Rancho Grande Ponds was fair to good using garlic PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair using lime green egg pattern flies, cheese PowerBait and Velveeta cheese.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using silver Kastmaster lures and PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 5.06 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for trout at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using hare’s ear nymph flies and Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for trout at Bottomless Lakes was fair to good using yellow PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using black and silver 2-inch grubs, pumpkin brown and black pepper plastic worms and crawdad imitation lures.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair using spoons.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Jal Lake was good using floating dough bait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Ned Houk Park was fair to good using yellow corn.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 50.3 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 5.28 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.