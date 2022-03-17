Clinic trains dogs to avoid rattlesnakes

Being naturally inquisitive, dogs here in the Southwest can be in constant danger of potentially fatal encounters with rattlesnakes.

“The reason dogs get bit by snakes is they’re curious,” said Terry Chandler, a dog trainer who travels the region providing dog avoidance clinics to keep canines safe from rattlesnakes. “It looks different and it smells different. It acts different. So they want to see what it is and they stick their nose up to it to try and sniff it and they get bit.”

Chandler will be giving several training sessions in both Santa Fe and Rio Rancho to provide dog owners with some snake safety.

Tom Mauter of the Central New Mexico Brittany Club, first booked Chandler, owner of Rugerheim Kennels in Las Cruces, in 2014 after he discovered several snakes on his property in Eldorado.

“I had two adult rattlers come into the courtyard together,” he said. “I had never seen a rattlesnake in my courtyard before but that got me focused. Since then, I’ve had two more in the courtyard. I discovered rattlesnakes make house calls in Eldorado.”

Mauter found Chandler, who has been successfully running rattlesnake avoidance clinics for nearly three decades.

Chandler, who owns competition-level German shorthaired pointers, said he needed to find a solution to his dogs getting bit.

“We would have one or two dogs every year that would get bit by rattlesnakes,” he said. “And when that happened, if the dog survived – and sometimes they didn’t – it usually rendered them unable to compete anymore.”

Chandler decided there had to be a way to remove the inherent curiosity.

“We needed to develop a method to teach dogs to stay away from rattlesnakes,” he said. “We tried every method that we could imagine without using rattlesnakes because I’m terrified of rattlesnakes. We tried bull snakes and various different constrictors. It worked in that the dogs wouldn’t get near a bull snake or that kind of snake, but the first time they’d come up to a rattlesnake they’d come up to it and get bit.”

The next choice was using dead rattlesnakes. And that still didn’t work.

“I’d find snakes that were hit by cars on the side of the road and other dead rattlesnakes because I didn’t want to handle. But if they came up to a live one, they would go up to it. So then we tried putting snakes in cages, hiding a cage in a bush. That didn’t work. It worked if they found a snake in a cage hiding in a bush.”

Chandler finally came to the realization that he would have to use live rattlesnakes that had been neutralized and rendered nonvenomous.

In the training sessions, dogs, wearing shock collars, are walked around “and when the dog gets bit, we also give it a mild shock and the dog thinks the snake did it,” Chandler said. “So with snake avoidance, we remove the curiosity and replace it with fear. After dogs have gone through the clinic, they want to avoid rattlesnakes, stay away from them at all costs.”

With a superior sense of sight, smell and hearing, dogs are far more likely to first sense a snake than a human, he said, adding he’s gotten numerous responses from trainees how their dogs saved someone from being bitten.

“What we do in the clinic is we do the initial stimulation, then take the dog back and let them relax, and move the snake to another location and retest the dog,” Chandler said. “I get the owners to pay very close attention to behavior pattern of the dog. I tell them this dog will save your life if you pay attention to it. Sometimes the dog will bark if there’s a snake or will change their position of heeling or turn and run with their ears down indicating they’re scared. Once you see that response in a clinic, you can identify it.”