 Clinic trains dogs to avoid rattlesnakes - Albuquerque Journal

Clinic trains dogs to avoid rattlesnakes

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Being naturally inquisitive, dogs here in the Southwest can be in constant danger of potentially fatal encounters with rattlesnakes.

“The reason dogs get bit by snakes is they’re curious,” said Terry Chandler, a dog trainer who travels the region providing dog avoidance clinics to keep canines safe from rattlesnakes. “It looks different and it smells different. It acts different. So they want to see what it is and they stick their nose up to it to try and sniff it and they get bit.”

Chandler will be giving several training sessions in both Santa Fe and Rio Rancho to provide dog owners with some snake safety.

Tom Mauter of the Central New Mexico Brittany Club, first booked Chandler, owner of Rugerheim Kennels in Las Cruces, in 2014 after he discovered several snakes on his property in Eldorado.

“I had two adult rattlers come into the courtyard together,” he said. “I had never seen a rattlesnake in my courtyard before but that got me focused. Since then, I’ve had two more in the courtyard. I discovered rattlesnakes make house calls in Eldorado.”

Mauter found Chandler, who has been successfully running rattlesnake avoidance clinics for nearly three decades.

Chandler, who owns competition-level German shorthaired pointers, said he needed to find a solution to his dogs getting bit.

“We would have one or two dogs every year that would get bit by rattlesnakes,” he said. “And when that happened, if the dog survived – and sometimes they didn’t – it usually rendered them unable to compete anymore.”

Chandler decided there had to be a way to remove the inherent curiosity.

LEFT: Exhibiting the avoidance behavior, the dog does a 180 degree about face and pulls on the lead to get away from the rattlesnake which is about 30 feet away.
(Courtesy of Tom Mauter)

“We needed to develop a method to teach dogs to stay away from rattlesnakes,” he said. “We tried every method that we could imagine without using rattlesnakes because I’m terrified of rattlesnakes. We tried bull snakes and various different constrictors. It worked in that the dogs wouldn’t get near a bull snake or that kind of snake, but the first time they’d come up to a rattlesnake they’d come up to it and get bit.”

The next choice was using dead rattlesnakes. And that still didn’t work.

“I’d find snakes that were hit by cars on the side of the road and other dead rattlesnakes because I didn’t want to handle. But if they came up to a live one, they would go up to it. So then we tried putting snakes in cages, hiding a cage in a bush. That didn’t work. It worked if they found a snake in a cage hiding in a bush.”

Chandler finally came to the realization that he would have to use live rattlesnakes that had been neutralized and rendered nonvenomous.

In the training sessions, dogs, wearing shock collars, are walked around “and when the dog gets bit, we also give it a mild shock and the dog thinks the snake did it,” Chandler said. “So with snake avoidance, we remove the curiosity and replace it with fear. After dogs have gone through the clinic, they want to avoid rattlesnakes, stay away from them at all costs.”

With a superior sense of sight, smell and hearing, dogs are far more likely to first sense a snake than a human, he said, adding he’s gotten numerous responses from trainees how their dogs saved someone from being bitten.

“What we do in the clinic is we do the initial stimulation, then take the dog back and let them relax, and move the snake to another location and retest the dog,” Chandler said. “I get the owners to pay very close attention to behavior pattern of the dog. I tell them this dog will save your life if you pay attention to it. Sometimes the dog will bark if there’s a snake or will change their position of heeling or turn and run with their ears down indicating they’re scared. Once you see that response in a clinic, you can identify it.”

If you go
WHAT: Rattlesnake avoidance clinics for dogs

WHEN: Clinics at 8, 9, 10, 11 a.m. and noon April 2, Santa Fe; clinics at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. April 3, Rio Rancho

REGISTRATION: perfdog.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fishing Line for March 17, 2022
Fishing Line
CATCHES OF THE WEEK ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK ...
2
Clinic trains dogs to avoid rattlesnakes
From the newspaper
Being naturally inquisitive, dogs here in ... Being naturally inquisitive, dogs here in the Southwest can be in constant danger of potentially fat ...
3
Bike swap and sale to help Ukraine relief efforts
From the newspaper
The Duke City Wheelmen are hosting ... The Duke City Wheelmen are hosting a bike swap and sale to help Ukraine relief efforts. The event will take place 9 a.m. to ...
4
NM Tourism launches new travel planning tool
From the newspaper
The New Mexico Tourism Department is ... The New Mexico Tourism Department is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of New Mexico to residents and visitors alike through New Mexico True ...
5
NM has a solid record of election integrity
From the newspaper
Codes developed with cooperation of county ... Codes developed with cooperation of county clerks, secretary of state
6
We need a COVID-19 Memorial Day to unite nation
From the newspaper
I lost my 62-year-old father to ... I lost my 62-year-old father to COVID-19 in May of 2021, just two weeks before he would have been ab ...
7
US is an outlier in voter ID, absentee ballot ...
From the newspaper
Of 47 nations in Europe, Of 47 nations in Europe,
8
Editorial: City Charter needs a tuneup
Editorials
... ...
9
Sunshine Week advocates for open government
From the newspaper
Without access to public records and ... Without access to public records and documents, we cannot hold our elected officials accountable