NM Tourism launches new travel planning tool

The New Mexico Tourism Department is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of New Mexico to residents and visitors alike through New Mexico True Certified Experiences just in time for spring break.

This new travel and experience planning tool highlights over 80 New Mexico True Certified Experiences throughout New Mexico. Experiences range from pistachio farm tours in Alamogordo to u-pick gardens in Moriarty to tea blending workshops in Taos.

Visit newmexico.org/new-mexico-true-certified/true-certified-visitor-experiences for more information.