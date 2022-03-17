The Duke City Wheelmen are hosting a bike swap and sale to help Ukraine relief efforts.

The event will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 20, at Trek Bicycles, 5000 Menaul Boulevard NE.

Individual sellers wishing to participate can purchase a table for $20. The Duke City Wheelmen will also have many new-in-the-box items for sale.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the sale will go to ghost bikes and safe cycling education in New Mexico, and the rest of the proceeds will go between two groups providing aid to Ukraine, Global Empowerment Mission and Razom for Ukraine.

Visit dukecitywheelmen.org for more information.