 Germany to let virus restrictions expire even as cases surge - Albuquerque Journal

Germany to let virus restrictions expire even as cases surge

By Associated Press

BERLIN — The German government on Thursday defended its decision to let many pandemic restrictions expire at the weekend, even as the country hit a new record high for newly confirmed cases.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 294,931 new cases in the past 24 hours. The Robert Koch Institute said there have been a further 278 COVID-related deaths, taking the overall toll since the start of the pandemic to 126,420.

“We are now entering a new phase of the pandemic in which we, like almost all of our neighboring countries, can do without most of the protective measures,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a meeting with Germany’s 16 state governors.

The decision to end many pandemic restrictions on Sunday, including the requirements to wear masks in public settings and limit spectators in stadiums, was criticized by the states, who can still introduce their own restrictions in virus hotspots going forward.

Germany’s powerful industry lobby group BDI had also warned against a “generous” lifting of measures, saying it would be irresponsible in light of the current surge in infections.

Experts say mobility data show people are increasingly meeting others, facilitating the spread of the virus. The surge is also fueled by the highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 that now makes up more than half of all cases in Germany. Past easing of rules and reports about similar action in other countries have also conveyed a mistaken impression that the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, German lawmakers debated proposals for a general COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all adults, which Scholz has backed. Opponents of the measure have suggested mandatory vaccination only for people over 50, while others reject the idea altogether.

A final decision on making vaccinations compulsory isn’t expected for several weeks.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Faith, love of sports linked victims of fiery Texas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Family and friends mourn the tragedy Family and friends mourn the tragedy
2
9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine people have died in a ... Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a ...
3
FAA clears balloonists for flight over ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
1-year waiver granted for tracking rule ... 1-year waiver granted for tracking rule that would have grounded enthusiasts
4
Pair charged in 2019 death at West Side apartment
ABQnews Seeker
Case was left unsolved even as ... Case was left unsolved even as prime suspect had been identified
5
Attorney accuses police of coercion in abuse retrial
ABQnews Seeker
Case addresses charges resulting in rape, ... Case addresses charges resulting in rape, murder of 6-year-old
6
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
AP Feeds
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned memories ... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned memories of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned live-video plea to Congress to ...
7
Man stabbed to death outside Sunshine Theater
ABQnews Seeker
Criminal complaint says dispute started over ... Criminal complaint says dispute started over a skateboard
8
APS says no data compromised during January's cyberattack
ABQnews Seeker
Schools were closed for two days ... Schools were closed for two days because of the ransomware assault
9
New LANL research shows how COVID infects humans
ABQnews Seeker
Lab bio-physicists have created a digital ... Lab bio-physicists have created a digital twin of the spike protein involved
10
Accused killer's sister admits she has a gun
ABQnews Seeker
FBI agents found guns and drugs ... FBI agents found guns and drugs in a 2020 search of her home