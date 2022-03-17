 Diversifying workforce key to growing NM's clean energy industry - Albuquerque Journal

Diversifying workforce key to growing NM’s clean energy industry

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Central New Mexico Community College students work during a photovoltaics class last year. Clean energy and economy experts on Wednesday discussed renewable technology jobs and offered solutions on how to diversify them going forward. (Jim Thompson/Journal)

The clean energy industry is gaining traction in the state and experts say attracting new talent – even those with just high school diplomas – may be the key to sustaining that growth.

The central New Mexico region has seen job growth of 21% in renewable energy industries in the last five years, outpacing the national rate of 7%, Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance vice president of economic competitiveness Chad Matheson said.

But making sure the supply of workers keeps up with the demand will require clean energy stakeholders to find new solutions, increase outreach and debunk misinformation about the growing industry, said Gabe Sanchez, a professor with the University of New Mexico’s Department of Political Science and executive director for the university’s Center for Social Policy.

Gabe Sanchez

“We can meet folks where they are at,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez presented his findings on Wednesday at AREA’s Regional Innovation Series, citing a June 2020 Department of Workforce Solutions study on clean energy workforce development that he collaborated on with the state and other stakeholders.

The study, put together with surveys from about 2,500 participants and utilizing regional and national data, shows that New Mexico is in a prime spot for extreme growth in wind and solar energies.

Array Technologies chief human resources officer Jennifer Cheraso said matching jobs with the growth of the industry can start at the high school level, partnering with institutions that offer trade programs. That can extend post-graduation, too, by offering training to students not interested in attending college.

Jennifer Cheraso

“I think this is one area we need to work on,” Cheraso said. “It’s just a matter of making those partnerships and having the resources to go sponsor those types of things.”

Likewise, that means creating training programs in rural areas.

Ganesh Balakrishnan, a professor with UNM’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and director of the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, said “opportunities fly over” job seekers in less densely populated areas of the state.

“The right infusion of funding from the federal and state government can be a huge catalyst in getting things going,” Balakrishnan said.

Ganesh Balakrishnan

But diversifying the workforce and attracting more people to the industry is easier said than done in practice, Balakrishnan said, adding that the industry is currently “siloed.”

“We have everything we need to succeed,” he said. “There’s a massive amount of intellectual property, and there’s a massive number of scientists in town. High-quality students are coming out of all the universities. … We need to figure out a way to connect these things.”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Diversifying workforce key to growing NM's clean energy industry
ABQnews Seeker
High school graduates may be part ... High school graduates may be part of the solution, experts say
2
Santa Fe appoints new police chief
ABQnews Seeker
Paul Joye, who served as deputy ... Paul Joye, who served as deputy chief of operations and interim chief since late last year, was named chief of the Santa Fe Police ...
3
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
ABQnews Seeker
Self-disciplined and competitive, Jackson Zinn was ... Self-disciplined and competitive, Jackson Zinn was all business on the golf course. Despite his big heart for helping others, he could be tough on ...
4
NTSB: Child was driving pickup that struck van killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup ... A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation ...
5
Cowboy politician 2nd person to go on trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
An elected official in New Mexico ... An elected official in New Mexico who helped found the group Cowboys for Trump is headed to trial in Washington next week on a ...
6
Some GOP states seek new police units for election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Republicans responding to the myth of ... Republicans responding to the myth of widespread voter fraud are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who believe the claims: election police. ...
7
Money matters: UNM roots for MWC teams in NCAAs
ABQnews Seeker
A win or two in the ... A win or two in the NCAA Tournament by Mountain West teams means more money for every member of the 11-team league.
8
House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election ...
ABQnews Seeker
A congressional oversight committee said Thursday ... A congressional oversight committee said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a partisan audit of the 2020 election results that is taking place ...
9
Texas man accused of fatally shooting 2 dentists at ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas man was arrested on ... A Texas man was arrested on a capital murder charge after fatally shooting two dentists at a clinic, authorities said. Steven Alexander Smith, 40, ...