Santa Fe appoints new police chief

SANTA FE — Paul Joye, who served as deputy chief of operations and interim chief since late last year, was named chief of the Santa Fe Police Department on Thursday.

“He set himself apart during our search process and I’m confident Chief Joye is best positioned to meet the needs of our police department and our city,” said City Manager John Blair, who announced the appointment with Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa in a news release.

Joye, 42, joined the force in 2006 and moved up the ranks to become deputy chief of operations. He has served as interim chief since Dec. 3.

His department tenure has included work as a field training officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Joye began his career in public safety as a high school student in Carlsbad, when he qualified as a volunteer firefighter/EMT-basic, according to the release. He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 2002, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology.

After a month-long process and nationwide search, eight finalists were narrowed to two through an online survey, community question-and-answer and dialogue sessions and interviews with city leaders. The other finalist was Rio Rancho Deputy Chief of Police Andrew Rodriguez.

“I’m honored to be selected to lead the department,” Joye said in the release. “I have spent my entire professional public safety career dedicated to serving the City of Santa Fe, and working to make the Santa Fe Police Department the best version of itself — to be the department this community needs and deserves.”