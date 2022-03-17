COVID cases, hospitalizations continue decline

Weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Mexico both saw steep declines this week, according to Health Department epidemiology reports.

The reports dated March 14 showed 75 COVID patients had been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days. That was down about 27% from 104 hospital admissions the week before.

There were 1,517 new COVID cases in the same time period, which marks a 38% decline from 2,459 cases the week earlier.

The state reported 12 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide toll to 7,128 since the start of the pandemic.

A surge of coronavirus in New Mexico earlier this year brought record-high case counts and a high number of hospitalizations to the state. The state topped out with 38,886 new cases the week ending Jan. 17. Weekly hospitalizations most recently spiked at 430 the week of Jan. 31. The previous high for COVID hospitalizations was in late 2020, before vaccines were widely available.

Vaccines against COVID are proving to be effective, but breakthrough cases do happen. In the last four weeks, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 66.4% of the deaths. About 20% of the people who died of COVID during that period had been vaccinated but hadn’t received a booster dose. About 13.6% of the people who died during that period had been vaccinated and boosted.

A state Health Department dashboard shows 78.3% of adults in New Mexico are fully vaccinated.