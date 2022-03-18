Edgewood man accused of killing mother, bleaching scene

An Edgewood man is accused of stabbing his 87-year-old mother to death before covering the home they shared in bleach earlier this month in the East Mountains.

Brian Farley, 51, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the March 4 death of Fileta Farley. Farley is currently behind bars at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.

An attorney for Farley could not be reached Thursday.

Because a shotgun was found inside the Edgewood home, federal authorities began looking into whether filing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm would be warranted. They secured a search warrant.

According to the search warrant affidavit, Farley has nine prior arrests in Texas and New Mexico, including for possession of cocaine in 2002 and making terroristic threats in 2012, telling a woman “I’m going to rip out your teeth and beat you when your husband isn’t around.” Court records show Farley has had three DWI arrests in New Mexico.

A late-night call on March 4 led Edgewood police to a grisly scene.

Just after midnight, Farley reportedly called 911, crying, and told a dispatcher his mother was unconscious and not breathing, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Officers responded to the home in the 250 block of Venus, northeast of Interstate 40 and N.M. 344, but nobody answered the door.

Police said an officer looked through a window and saw an elderly woman facedown in the bathroom of the home before Farley opened the front door. He told police he was drunk and he and his mother Fileta had been “arguing all day” and she “started shooting him” but he had no visible injuries.

The officers and firefighters were hit with the “extremely strong odor” of bleach and opened windows in an attempt to air out the home while police investigated, according to the complaint. Police detained Farley and found his mother’s body in the blood-spattered bathroom and a shotgun lying on the bed.

Fileta Farley had been stabbed at least 10 times and a bloodied butcher knife was found in the sink near an empty bottle of bleach.

The search warrant states the bathroom door frame and lock were broken as if Fileta Farley had locked herself in to escape her son before he kicked in the door and stabbed her.

Farley asked one officer, “What was going to happen to me?” and “Is my mom OK?” but, according to court records, Farley said he would “not make a statement before talking to either his mother or an attorney.”