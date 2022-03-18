‘We’re just going to be lost’

On Monday, Trinidad Lopez was at the dentist and her husband, Robert Miller, was on a work trip in Kansas when they got alert notifications about an active shooter in their Glenwood Hills neighborhood at the base of the Sandia Mountains.

Miller called his daughter. She didn’t pick up.

Now, thinking back, he says it’s likely that 31-year-old Alicia Hall — “one of the most genuine, kind, loving, selfless people you could ever hope to meet” — had already been shot.

Hall was killed and two others were injured Monday afternoon when police say a man opened fire near his own home, shooting people randomly. They say 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter was suffering a mental crisis at the time. He was killed by police a short time later.

Hall was on her way back from an eye appointment and driving up Montgomery east of Tramway when she was shot. She was about half a mile from the home she shared with her parents — a house with a sloped roof at the top of a steep driveway tucked between pine trees and the foothills.

Although Lopez and Miller had seen the alert and contacted their only daughter, they weren’t seriously worried until a friend called and said Hall hadn’t shown up at the gym where she taught classes.

At that point Miller said he began going through their home security system, trying to see when Hall had left the house and if she had returned.

Lopez said it didn’t even really occur to her that her daughter — who had just texted to say she was going to clean the kitchen — had been shot. She thought maybe she had been in a crash and tried to retrace her route, looking for her van.

“I completely avoided this neighborhood. I didn’t even think at all…,” Lopez said. “My husband just kept telling me — he said ‘you need to go to the Smith’s parking lot. Talk to a news reporter and talk to the police officers.'”

She went to the incident’s staging area and described her daughter and her van to an officer.

“They told me, ‘Let’s go to the other side of the street. Go and have a seat,'” Lopez said. “You know when somebody says to have a seat, that’s a problem.”

In the meantime, Miller — an engineer — rented a car and began the long drive back to Albuquerque.

Loved animals

Hall could do anything she set her mind to, according to friends and family who gathered in her parents’ living room. They recounted how she would drive heavy equipment with her contractor grandfather, play with and teach children and play flute and dance. More recently she began competing in Jiu-Jitsu.

An animal lover who would feed neighborhood deer from the palm of her hand and considered her 10-year-old dog, Oso, the love of her life, she became a vegan several years ago and stuck with it.

She learned how to braid hair from watching YouTube videos — a skill that delighted kids and her patients.

As a physical therapy technician, Hall worked with people with disabilities like cerebral palsy or who suffered from a traumatic brain injury. Lopez said she had a knack for making people believe they could do anything.

“She told me a story about how she would work with her patient to the point where she’d get him to almost smirk and almost laugh and smile,” Lopez said. “He’d be with a frown at the beginning and at the end of her session, he would be relaxed and just almost smirk and smile. And this is from a patient who had such a TBI that there was nothing.”

In 2019, Hall helped her mother’s best friend brainstorm names for the gym she was opening and then began teaching a children’s yoga class there.

“She wanted to fight too. She was doing kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu and everybody wanted to partner with Alicia, because she’s that good with technique,” Nice Akwetey said.

Three shot in neighborhood

Exactly what happened on Monday remains unclear.

Officers were called to the area of Montgomery next to a police substation for a shooting and found a teenage girl who had been shot while in the car with her father. Officers heard more gunshots and went into the neighborhood to find a man had been shot in the leg.

They also found a van had coasted to the side of the road. Inside was Hall, dead.

Video provided to the Journal from a neighbor’s dashboard camera shows Hunter walking down the middle of the street, swinging and pointing what looks like a machete.

Police cars with their emergency lights on can be seen to the east and west on Montgomery, but it’s unclear exactly what had happened by this time.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman did not answer questions about the video.

Police found Hunter, who lived in a house on a corner lot at the intersection where Hall was shot, and “a confrontation ensued” that resulted in several officers firing at him. Hunter died at the scene.

Three officers were injured by debris when gunshots hit a cinder block wall. Police say they found two handguns at the scene.

Days since their daughter’s death

As for Lopez and Miller, the day after their daughter was killed they took a walk with her dog to the site, retracing her path.

Days later, they still haven’t gotten a chance to see her.

Instead Lopez, a physician assistant with the trauma service at the University of New Mexico Hospital, has been watching videos of Hall — training or working with patients — in order to get a glimpse of who she was when she wasn’t with her family.

“I know that she’s bringing her presence to us to support us in this time,” Lopez said. “We need that because we miss her immensely. Her presence is going to be felt — her lack of presence is going to be felt so strongly. We’re just going to be lost at times.”