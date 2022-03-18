 Search and rescue teams save ill-equipped hiker from top of Sandias - Albuquerque Journal

Search and rescue teams save ill-equipped hiker from top of Sandias

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A frantic 911 call led search and rescue teams to a unprepared hiker stuck in a snowstorm Thursday afternoon near the top of the La Luz trail in the Sandia Mountains.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the man, who was “not dressed for the weather” and wearing Air Jordans, was uninjured.

“The amazing teamwork of numerous agencies working together ultimately saved this subjects life,” he said, adding that the rescue was a collaboration between APD Open Space, Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, State Police, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council and Cibola Search and Rescue.

Gallegos said the trouble began when the man wandered off the La Luz trail and across an icy stone ledge as a winter storm “rolled in unleashing its fury and dropping a blanket of snow across the remote wilderness.”

He said the man called for help after he fell down the ice during a swift drop in temperature, gusty winds and whiteout conditions. Gallegos said search and rescue teams gathered extreme weather gear and descended the icy cliff side of La Luz trail “braving blowing snow and frigid wind.”

He said rescuers came to a fork in the trail and “had to make a quick decision” to split up to find the man before hypothermia got a hold on him. Gallegos said they found the man 60 feet below the trail in deep snow and trying to not fall further down.

“His Air Jordans were not providing the required grip to keep him from falling farther into the vast snowy unknown below,” he said. Gallegos said the rescuers rappelled down to the man and gave him proper clothing and crampons, which are put on over shoes to better grip ice and snow.

“He was then plucked from the mountains snowy embrace and hiked up the trail to the summit where he was reunited with a safe level parking lot,” he said. “… The amazing teamwork of numerous agencies working together ultimately saved this subjects life.”


