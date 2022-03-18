 Coffee shop gives good deeds a java jolt - Albuquerque Journal

Coffee shop gives good deeds a java jolt

By Journal Staff Report

A group of students enrolled in the Rock 101 Academy learn to play instruments. (Courtesy of KKOB Radio)

Many of us orchestrate our mornings to the tune of caffeine and one local coffee shop owner is using the community’s love of liquid energy to give back.

Every other month, independent coffee shop Rust is Gold, off Eubank and Comanche, allows one of its baristas to craft a drink for which a portion of the proceeds will go to a charity of their choice. For co-owner Steve Maes, it’s just another opportunity for the community-centered business to give back to those who support them.

“It’s that interpersonal thing where you have a vested interest in creating something that you know is going to benefit people outside yourself,” he said.

KKOB Radio will run the story Friday as part of its Good News File series.

The latest charity concoction is Bluemoon Tea, an electric blue iced drink made from a floral butterfly tea shaken with coconut syrup created by barista Mia Nakagawa. The drink will support Rock 101 Music Academy, a group operating out of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where Nakagawa’s parents are members.

The academy teaches kids and adults alike how to play everything from the piano to the electric guitar. It’s run by local musician Kevin Herrig, who started the program more than a decade ago when he was just 21.

“Albuquerque is small. We’ve made a lot of connections since we started 12 years ago and Rust is Gold is a great example,” Herrig said. “We have a summer camp every year and the donations from this drink will help provide a scholarship to give more kids a chance to learn to play music and find community through it.”

You can try Bluemoon Tea for yourself through April. Summer sessions for Rock 101 begin in June. To learn more, visit rock101nm.com.

“The Good News File” is a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

 


