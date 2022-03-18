 Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations - Albuquerque Journal

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

By Associated Press

EASTLAND, Texas — Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Dallas.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles (162 square kilometers), according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County, where the large fire was burning.

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

In the small town of Ranger — about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Eastland — a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. The fire, which was fueled by high winds, may have started from a barbecue pit, Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said.

“We had everything ready throughout the county,” Fox said. “But when we have the winds like there was … and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you’re going to get.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APS grad rates improve; statewide rates hold steady
ABQnews Seeker
Numbers climbed for all subgroups except ... Numbers climbed for all subgroups except Native American students
2
Cowboy politician 2nd person to go on trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Couy Griffin plans to show up ... Couy Griffin plans to show up for court on horseback in a defiant show of support for former President Donald Trump
3
Unprepared hiker saved 'from mountain's snowy embrace'
ABQnews Seeker
Several agencies involved in rescue Several agencies involved in rescue
4
New Mexico COVID cases, hospitalizations continue drop
ABQnews Seeker
Health Department report says weekly virus ... Health Department report says weekly virus cases are down by 38%
5
Santa Fe appoints new police chief
ABQnews Seeker
Paul Joye pledges to work to ... Paul Joye pledges to work to make department 'best version of itself'
6
House oversight panel launches probe of NM '20 election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Otero County voters have expressed ... Some Otero County voters have expressed concerns
7
Coffee shop gives good deeds a java jolt
ABQnews Seeker
Barista concoctions support community Barista concoctions support community
8
Man accused of killing mother, bleaching scene
ABQnews Seeker
Victim of March 4 incident in ... Victim of March 4 incident in Edgewood was 87
9
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Left front tire of vehicle blew ... Left front tire of vehicle blew out before impact, official says