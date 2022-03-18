 Snowboarder found dead in southwestern Colorado avalanche - Albuquerque Journal

Snowboarder found dead in southwestern Colorado avalanche

By Associated Press

OPHIR, Colo. — A backcountry snowboarder was found dead in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Thursday, authorities said.

The 29-year-old man from Telluride, whose name was not released, was found buried in about 7 feet (2 meters) of snow near Lizard Head Pass after the crew in a heli-skiing helicopter spotted what looked like a fresh avalanche and tracks leading into it, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. They found him after picking up a radio signal from his transceiver.

The man is the fifth person to die in an avalanche in Colorado this snow season, according to the center.


