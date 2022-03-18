 Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen's death - Albuquerque Journal

Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death

By Associated Press

CABOT, Ark. — A former Arkansas deputy was convicted Friday of negligent homicide but acquitted of the more serious offense of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death had drawn the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists.

Jurors found Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, guilty in the shooting death last year of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop outside Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison. Manslaughter is a felony for which Davis would have faced between three and 10 years. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that a sentencing hearing for Davis began after the verdict was announced.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before reaching the verdict.

Davis, who is white, was fired after the shooting by the Lonoke County sheriff for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting occurred. Davis’ body camera footage, presented at the trial, shows only the moments after the shooting.

Davis told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck during the stop outside an auto repair shop after the teen exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pickup while failing to comply with his commands to show his hands, according to the arrest affidavit. Brittain was holding a container — which his family members have said held antifreeze — and no evidence of firearms were found in or near the truck, investigators said.

A passenger with Brittain said he and the teen had been working on the transmission for Brittain’s truck Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing the container to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward.

The passenger and another witness testified they never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

Emotionally recounting the shooting, Davis testified Thursday that he thought the teen was grabbing for a gun in the truck’s bed.

“I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” Davis said.

Brittain was eulogized last year by the Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys who represented George Floyd’s family. They said the teen’s death highlighted the need for interracial support for changes in policing. Brittain’s family and friends have regularly demonstrated outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, demanding more details on the shooting.

Floyd died in May 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man’s neck to the ground. His death sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Snowboarder found dead in southwestern Colorado avalanche
ABQnews Seeker
A backcountry snowboarder was found dead ... A backcountry snowboarder was found dead in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Thursday, authorities said. The 29-year-old man from Telluride, whose name was ...
2
Phoenix Fire Dept.: Man dead in blaze at apartment ...
Around the Region
Authorities in Phoenix say one man ... Authorities in Phoenix say one man is dead following a fire at an apartment complex early Friday. A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman said firefighters ...
3
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Low humidity and gusty winds fueled ... Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in ...
4
House oversight panel launches probe of NM '20 election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Otero County voters have expressed ... Some Otero County voters have expressed concerns
5
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Left front tire of vehicle blew ... Left front tire of vehicle blew out before impact, official says
6
Appeals court revives Biden climate damage cost estimate
Around the Region
A federal appeals court has revived ... A federal appeals court has revived a Biden administration effort to account for potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting ...
7
FBI eyeing 6 suspects after bomb threats at Black ...
Around the Region
As the nation's historically Black colleges ... As the nation's historically Black colleges remain on edge after receiving dozens of bomb threats in recent weeks, federal law enforcement officials said they ...
8
Some GOP states seek new police units for election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Republicans responding to the myth of ... Republicans responding to the myth of widespread voter fraud are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who believe the claims: election police. ...
9
Texas man accused of fatally shooting 2 dentists at ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas man was arrested on ... A Texas man was arrested on a capital murder charge after fatally shooting two dentists at a clinic, authorities said. Steven Alexander Smith, 40, ...