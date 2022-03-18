NM Film Office, Stowe Story Labs collaborate on screenwriters program

The New Mexico Film Office and Stowe Story Labs are partnering to write the next chapter in the film industry.

The pair are collaborating on a training program for emerging New Mexican screenwriters.

The program will be presented in three parts over the course of six months by Stowe Story Labs Founder and Director David Rocchio.

“Stowe Story Labs prepares and equips top emerging screenwriters, filmmakers, and creative producers with all that is needed to develop a diverse story as well as the skills to pitch, package, finance, and distribute their work,” said Alicia J. Keyes, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary. “The funding from the State of New Mexico for this training program will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to above-the-line filmmakers in New Mexico.”

Rocchio designed the program to support emerging screenwriters in developing foundational skills necessary for writing feature film or television scripts.

It will begin in May and includes an immersive three-day narrative story lab, a four-month virtual writing program, and a four-day capstone retreat.

“For many emerging talents, gaining access to development programs and just being given the opportunity to flex their wings and do the hard work to advance skills and projects is all but impossible,” Rocchio said. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to talented New Mexicans who otherwise might never see such opportunities, and through the work to maybe bend the world a bit through story.”

Part one is an in-person narrative lab that focuses on story structure and character. It will be held in Taos on May 13-15.

The second part is a virtual long-form writing program led by Stowe Co-Founder David Pope.

Part three is a four-day writers retreat set for Nov. 5-8, and facilitated by Rocchio.

The program will be limited to ten emerging writers. Participants will be selected through a competitive application process and must be current residents of New Mexico or New Mexican students studying out-of-state.

Participants are responsible for the $10 application fee and their own travel costs to Taos; however, instruction, mentoring, meals, and lodging will be provided through funding from the New Mexico Film Office.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, April 6. Applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3499hRr.

“The New Mexico Film Office is committed to supporting accessible and industry-standard training programs that develop an array of skill sets applicable to our booming film and television industry,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “We are pleased to partner with the prestigious Stowe Story Labs in the launch of this bespoke screenwriter intensive, offering New Mexicans the opportunity to advance their abilities and provide a platform for fresh, diverse voices and untold stories to emerge through screenplays.”