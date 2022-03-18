NM eviction prevention program will start in April

The New Mexico Supreme Court will soon be phasing out the state’s stay on eviction for nonpayment of rent and introducing a new program to help struggling tenants get money to help pay their bills, according to a release issued by the court on Wednesday.

A moratorium on evictions in New Mexico by the state Supreme Court has been in place since May of 2020 for those able to provide a judge with evidence of an inability to pay rent.

At the same time as the court is lifting the moratorium, it is also phasing in an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program starting in April.

The program, which launched a pilot version in February, is intended to help tenants secure money for unpaid rent, utilities, housing and initial moving costs through the state Department of Finance and Administration, according to a court spokesperson.

“I encourage renters, landlords and property managers to participate in the Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program,” Chief Justice Michael Vigil wrote in a statement. “People facing the possible loss of housing will receive help in submitting applications for emergency rental assistance and landlords have an opportunity to be fairly compensated.”

Tenants who receive eviction notifications will receive information about legal services and the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and both the tenant and landlord will be given the option to participate in the Eviction Prevention and Diversion program at the start of each eviction hearing.

If the tenant and landlord agree to participate in the program the eviction case will be placed on hold for at least 30 days and a court appointed facilitator will be provided to help with negotiations.

Landlords and property managers will have to return to court and file a new form if they had already received a judgement against a renter during the eviction moratorium.

The stay on evictions and the implementation of the program will be phased in as follows:

• April 1: Bernalillo, Chaves, Eddy, Lea, DeBaca, Harding, Quay, Lincoln and Otero counties.

• May 1: Doña Ana, Grant, Hildago, Luna, Catron, Sierra, Socorro and Torrance counties.

• June 1: Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe, Mora, Guadalupe, San Miguel, Colfax, Taos and Union counties.

• July 1: McKinley, San Juan, Cibola, Sandoval and Valencia counties.