 James Taylor set to play at Rio Rancho Events Center on July 24 - Albuquerque Journal

James Taylor set to play at Rio Rancho Events Center on July 24

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

James Taylor is set to perform a show at Rio Rancho Events Center on July 24. (Courtesy of Norman Seeff)

James Taylor is still traveling that old country road.

The legendary singer-songwriter will bring his latest tour to the Rio Rancho Events Center on July 24. He will perform with his All-Star Band.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 at ticketmaster.com.

There is a presale that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.

Taylor has carved out a career that the majority of musicians want. He’s stayed true to himself and made music his way.

He is responsible for the hits such as “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Mexico,” “Shower the People,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Carolina In My Mind,” “Sweet Baby James” and “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight.”

In a career marked by artistic triumphs, the past few years for Taylor have been notable for both creative virtuosity and recognition of exceptional achievement.

Taylor has received honorary doctorates of music from Williams College and the Berklee School of Music.

The Journal last spoke with Taylor for his 2014 performance at Sandia Amphitheater.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
James Taylor set to play at Rio Rancho Events ...
ABQnews Seeker
James Taylor is still traveling that ... James Taylor is still traveling that old country road. The legendary singer-songwriter will bring his latest tour to the Rio Rancho Events Center on ...
2
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Fire crews in Central Texas struggled ... Fire crews in Central Texas struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff's deputy dead. ...
3
NM eviction prevention program will start in April
ABQnews Seeker
Aid comes as legal protections phase ... Aid comes as legal protections phase out
4
Report finds unsafe conditions in New Mexico migrant jail
ABQnews Seeker
Conditions at a privately owned and ... Conditions at a privately owned and operated jail used to hold migrants in rural New Mexico are unsafe and unsanitary and everyone held there ...
5
Snowboarder, skier die in avalanches in Rocky Mountains
ABQnews Seeker
A skier and a snowboarder died ... A skier and a snowboarder died in recent avalanches in the Rocky Mountains, officials said. A man from Telluride, Colorado, was found buried in ...
6
NM Film Office, Stowe Story Labs collaborate on screenwriters ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Film Office and ... The New Mexico Film Office and Stowe Story Labs are partnering to write the next chapter in the film industry. The pair are collaborating ...
7
APS grad rates improve; statewide rates hold steady
ABQnews Seeker
Numbers climbed for all subgroups except ... Numbers climbed for all subgroups except Native American students
8
Cowboy politician 2nd person to go on trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Couy Griffin plans to show up ... Couy Griffin plans to show up for court on horseback in a defiant show of support for former President Donald Trump
9
Unprepared hiker saved 'from mountain's snowy embrace'
ABQnews Seeker
Several agencies involved in rescue Several agencies involved in rescue