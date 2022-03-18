James Taylor set to play at Rio Rancho Events Center on July 24

James Taylor is still traveling that old country road.

The legendary singer-songwriter will bring his latest tour to the Rio Rancho Events Center on July 24. He will perform with his All-Star Band.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 at ticketmaster.com.

There is a presale that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.

Taylor has carved out a career that the majority of musicians want. He’s stayed true to himself and made music his way.

He is responsible for the hits such as “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Mexico,” “Shower the People,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Carolina In My Mind,” “Sweet Baby James” and “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight.”

In a career marked by artistic triumphs, the past few years for Taylor have been notable for both creative virtuosity and recognition of exceptional achievement.

Taylor has received honorary doctorates of music from Williams College and the Berklee School of Music.

The Journal last spoke with Taylor for his 2014 performance at Sandia Amphitheater.