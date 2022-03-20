‘Junior Bill’ funding can have long-term impact

Recently, much attention has been paid to a bill that passed both chambers unanimously and without much fanfare during the 30-day legislative session. Senate Bill 48, often referred to as the “Junior Bill,” provides funding for critical community projects and services throughout New Mexico. Despite our economy being in a robust recovery from the pandemic and record revenues to the state, many New Mexicans aren’t feeling the effects of an economy on the upswing. The Junior Bill is a fantastic way to invest some of our state’s surplus directly into our communities and help some New Mexicans who might otherwise get left behind.

While headlines often focus on big-ticket items, such as the billions of dollars we spend on public education and health care, we must also focus on smaller projects that improve public safety, health, and welfare. Legislators know well the people and communities they represent. We all know making relatively small investments to ensure our seniors have a hot meal, or to make sure life-saving treatment programs are accessible will make a world of difference to our communities.

Lawmakers work in close consultation with their communities to carefully determine their greatest needs and how the funding in the Junior Bill can be most helpful. In conjunction with the “Feed Bill” that funds legislative expenses and the state budget, the Junior Bill is part of our comprehensive budgeting process that makes both big-picture and focused appropriations. The projects in the bill are an effective and essential way we can put the state’s revenue to use for New Mexicans.

These community investments include: $85,000 to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in Valencia County, $85,000 to provide transportation for veterans in southwestern New Mexico, and $50,000 to deliver meals to low-income and medically-challenged individuals in the Albuquerque area. These programs are targeted to address specific needs in these communities, allowing big returns with very reasonable appropriations.

And contrary to complaints that the bill was developed “behind closed doors,” SB 48 was reviewed, discussed in public committee meetings, voted on, and unanimously passed by both the Senate and House Finance Committees and the body of each chamber. Before the session began, the Legislative Finance Committee, the Legislature’s fiscal management arm, included the Junior Bill in its comprehensive budgetary framework. The requests in the bill were thoroughly vetted to make sure they are fiscally sound and will have an immediate and positive impact. All of the funding in SB 48 was directed to existing programs, to ensure efficient spending.

As state representatives, we spend significant time in the interim meeting with constituents to understand the needs of our individual districts, so we can address those needs at the Roundhouse. Making responsible investments in the projects that matter most to our communities is an important way we serve the people in our districts. This is especially critical in smaller and rural communities, since their needs may not always get the attention they deserve in the state budget.

We look forward to working together with our colleagues in the coming weeks to bring these investments to your community. And, if you see a successful project in your community that you believe is making a difference, please contact your state representative to share your thoughts.