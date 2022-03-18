New Mexico agencies: defining conservation key to 30×30

Defining what it means to conserve land and assessing existing conservation projects will be key to meeting New Mexico’s climate goals, state agency leaders said this week.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2021 executive order set a goal of conserving 30% of all lands in New Mexico by 2030, with an additional 20% designated as climate stabilization areas.

The state 30×30 order mirrors a federal initiative and created a committee to advise the governor on conservation progress.

Sarah Cottrell Propst, secretary of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said the initiative builds on existing healthy soil projects, conservation easements and habitat restoration work.

“We want to preserve a role for natural working lands,” Cottrell Propst said.

The advisory committee includes staff from EMNRD, the state Agriculture and Environment departments, Indian Affairs, Game and Fish, Office of the State Engineer, Outdoor Recreation Division and the State Land Office.

New Mexico’s initiative prompted pushback from at least half of the state’s counties, which passed anti-30×30 resolutions.

Texas-based landowner group American Stewards of Liberty, which calls the program a “land grab,” guided the resolutions.

“We’re not telling anybody what they have to do on their private land,” Cottrell Propst said. “We hope that there are landowners who are doing great conservation efforts or agricultural efforts that would count toward this initiative, and that they would want to be part of it, but it’s not mandatory.”

The committee doesn’t plan to recommend new wilderness areas or other land designations that would restrict the state’s ability to adapt to drought and increased wildfire risk.

That flexibility is important for managing lands, said State Forester Laura McCarthy.

“One of the challenges we have with a federal wilderness designation is that we are not able to do hazardous fuels reduction, that is, cut and remove overgrown brush and trees in fire-adapted forests that have missed natural fire cycles and need trees taken out,” McCarthy said. “We don’t want to foreclose those options.”

The committee is drafting definitions of “conserved lands” and “climate stabilization areas.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines those areas as healthy ecosystems that store carbon.

McCarthy said federal databases don’t accurately represent how much land is conserved in New Mexico.

“We’re a mostly natural lands state with active management on some of those lands, but the amount that’s paved is very small compared to the area of the whole state,” she said. We may already be far beyond that (goal).”

The committee will host public meetings and consult with tribes and pueblos this year to discuss conservation definitions and review existing projects.

The group is expected to issue a report to the governor in December.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.