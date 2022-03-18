Rivalry renewed: United heads for El Paso

It’s said that absence makes the heart grow fonder. New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive FC wouldn’t know.

Two of the USL Championship’s most frequent combatants will renew their rivalry Saturday at El Paso’s Southwest University Park, and it doesn’t feel like just another early season match.

United and Locomotive FC joined the league at the same time in 2019 and have been butting heads on remarkably even footing ever since. In 11 regular- and postseason meetings, the clubs are deadlocked with two wins apiece and seven draws.

That doesn’t include preseason, where the teams have squared off every year. United won a preseason match in El Paso just three weeks ago.

Things have changed a bit this season as both clubs have new head coaches: Zach Prince with New Mexico and John Hutchinson with El Paso. But Prince has been involved in the rivalry as a United assistant coach and he smiled when asked about it.

“The last few years we’ve played each other quite a few times,” Prince said. “We have developed a rivalry and all the games just make it more intense. We value that rivalry. We welcome it.”

Proximity and two of the USLC’s most passionate fan bases certainly play a role. United fans have booked a bus to attend Saturday’s contest and likely will be relegated to a distant corner of the stadium — just as El Paso fans were at Isotopes Park last season.

Players also acknowledge the significance of the rivalry but are careful to avoid throwing too much fuel on the fire. Recent battles between the teams have often been chippy with physical play and more than a little on-field chatter, but the intensity level has not gotten out of hand.

“We respect that team a lot,” United midfielder Daniel Bruce said, “and they deserve that respect.”

The fact that both clubs have been consistently successful in their brief histories adds extra spice to their head-to-head battles. El Paso got the better of things last season with one win in four meetings. The other three ended in draws.

EPFC went on to finish first in the USLC’s Mountain Division, while United came up one point short of a postseason berth.

Divisional play has been dashed this season as the league returns to a more traditional conference alignment. That means New Mexico and El Paso will meet just twice (Locomotive FC visits Albuquerque on Sept. 2), potentially making Saturday’s matchup even more significant.

Both teams have undergone roster changes since last season along with their coaching changes. Prince said El Paso’s style has changed with Hutchinson taking over from former coach Mark Lowry.

“Their identity as a club is the same,” Prince said. “They try to keep possession, lots of possession, but they go about it differently. Their new coach has created some new wrinkles and they’re effective. They had a lot of opportunities against Sacramento.”

El Paso lost its opener to Sacramento, 3-1, but led for much of the first half. Sacramento scored two late goals, one in stoppage time, to secure the victory.

United is coming off a 2-0 home win over Las Vegas Lights in front of 11,247 fans. The environment was exhilarating for first-year players like midfielder Justin Portillo.

“It was amazing actually being there,” Portillo said. “We’d heard about how crazy the fans are and everything, but it was awesome. I can’t wait to play (at Isotopes Park) again — but first we have to test ourselves on the road.”

Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (streaming), 101.7 FM

PLAYERS TO WATCH

United (1-0-0): New Mexico’s revamped attack showed promise in Sunday’s season-opening 2-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC, but its defense appeared closer to midseason form. NMU did not hold a possession advantage but prevented the visitors from mounting sustained scoring threats. Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis was in good position throughout and easily handled the only two shots on target he faced. But New Mexico’s back line effectively kept the pressure off Tambakis, and center back Kalen Ryden was especially sharp. Ryden had three clearances, a pair of tackles and won all six duels in which he was involved. Daniel Bruce also had a strong defensive outing after coming on as a substitute with a clearance, an interception and six of nine duels won.

Locomotive FC (0-1-0): El Paso has added some notable new faces since last season, including English winger Emmanuel Sonupe, who had a team-high four shots and scored in a 3-1 loss at Sacramento last week. EPFC also has made a change at goalkeeper, where veteran Evan Newton replaced longtime standout Logan Ketterer. Former United backup Philipp Beigl now fills the same role for the Locos. But there are plenty of familiar faces returning for El Paso as well. A strong midfleld group includes 2021 all-league selection Diego Luna, Dylan Mares and Yuma Monsalvez, whose vocal playing style and flair for on-the-field dramatics has made him a polarizing figure (a hero to EPFC fans, a villain to United supporters).

NOTEWORTHY

Home field proved a major advantage in week one of USL Championship play as host teams went 11-1-1. Pittsburgh earned the only road win, at Memphis. Home has been a haven for El Paso, which has a league-best 23-game regular-season unbeaten streak dating to 2020. … New Mexico’s opening-week crowd of 11,247 was second best to Sacramento’s throng of 11,569. Last season’s largest United home crowd was 10,418 against El Paso. Home attendance was restricted to 9,250 for most of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.