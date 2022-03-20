Programs to assist with rent and utility payments are still available

The number of COVID-19 cases is down. Programs to assist with rent and utilities payments are still available, along with additional services. According to the website renthelpnm.org, as of March 11, 2022, 45,422 awards have been issued, totaling $107,504.53 throughout New Mexico. The eligibility requirement of being affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic remains in place along with others. The programs provide up to 15 months of assistance.

With goals to minimize homelessness and mitigate housing instability, renters facing possible eviction or already in the eviction process may receive assistance. Tenants paying rent but needing assistance may qualify for three months of future needs. Customers with past-due or with disconnect utility notices may receive assistance. Homeowner assistance is available.

Those living in Albuquerque and counties other than Bernalillo and Doña Ana will find application information at www.renthelpnm.org.

Those living in Bernalillo County, outside of the city of Albuquerque, go to www.bernco.gov/economic-development/rent/

Bernalillo County Community Centers have paper applications. An online process begins Monday, March 22, 2022. Email questions to BerncoRent@bernco.gov or call (505) 468-1279.

What is the primary change in the rent and utilities program?

Landlords and utility providers can now receive bulk payments covering past-due bills and can include up to three months for future credit amounts for customers. Payments to landlords and utility providers will be consolidated by covering multiple customers in one bulk payment, or a series of bulk payments. If the landlord or utility provider is engaged with the bulk payment program, eligible applicants can apply for rental and utility assistance directly through their landlords and utility providers. Statewide, more than 200 landlords and 36 utilities are participating.

Required forms (links on the website):

• Attestation form certifies the tenant/customer’s identity, address, and rent/utility obligation completed by the tenant/customer. The landlord, friend or family can assist.

• Bulk Payment Flat File with the information collected from the attestation form and from landlord records uploaded by the landlord.

If the application is approved, payment will be issued directly to the landlord or utility provider, and the applicant’s account will be credited.

If the landlord is not engaged in the bulk payment program, use the link “Apply Today.”

In addition to being financially affected by COVID-19, what is the eligibility criteria and what documents are needed?

Criteria

• Renter in NM

• Owe rent or utility

• Annual household income that falls below the program’s income limits (link on the website)

Documents

• Government-issued ID

• Proof of current Rental Obligation: Lease or rental agreement; statement from landlord; court eviction; etc. and proof of past due rent (if any). If unable to provide these documents, an attestation form can be completed.

• Proof of income

• If seeking utility assistance, copy or screenshots of utility bills. If unable to provide bills, an attestation form can be provided.

Utility Assistance for Homeowners who have experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic: Can provide eligible homeowners with assistance to cover past due utility services. See the website for more information and link to apply. www.renthelpnm.org/homeowner-utility-assistance/

Additional programs to help with housing: Emergency Rental Assistance Program staff described the following programs as help for those of high risk of homelessness. Referrals for longer term solutions are provided.

Hotel/Motel Assistance for temporary housing needs provides eligible applicant up to three months of future hotel or motel costs.

Eligible applicants must:

• Have been a renter during COVID-19 pandemic – between March 2020 and now

• Affected financially, directly, or indirectly, by the COVID-19 pandemic

• Fall under the program income limits (see website or call for information)

• Receive unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income

• Be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

• Eligible applicants must live in any New Mexico County (excluding Doña Ana County and Bernalillo Country) or within the Albuquerque city limits.

See the website renthelpnm.org/about/ Find the FAQs for more information.

Relocation Assistance Program can provide eligible applicants with first and last month’s rent, security deposit, and three months of future rent and utilities. Future utilities are paid at an estimated average cost.

Eligibility requirements are similar and can be found on the website.

Contact phone numbers

Individual application assistance: 1-833-485-1334

Vendors interested in participating in bulk payments: 505-827-3095 or 505-827-3065 or 505-827-3052. There is a link to an informational video on the website.

Landlords and property managers assistance: 505-827-3083

Homeowner Assistance Fund Program (NM Mortgage Finance Authority)

Provides housing grants to income-eligible households experiencing financial hardship associated with COVID-19. These grants fund mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance up to $20,000 per household, to maintain housing and/or to reduce housing cost delinquency. NM homeowners can apply for home loan reinstatement, payment assistance for households receiving unemployment benefits and assistance for homeownership insurance costs and delinquent property taxes.

The website provides additional information. See the link to FAQs. www.housingnm.org/new-mexico-homeowner-assistance-fund

Call 505-308-4206 or 866-488-0498 during business hours for assistance.

Sources: NM Department of Finance and Administration