 NMSU aims for another upset, this time against Arkansas - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU aims for another upset, this time against Arkansas

By Budd Bailey/For the Journal

New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen (0) shoots against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson (44) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team now has a reputation as a giant-killer and a bracket-buster.

The Aggies’ win over Connecticut on Thursday night is responsible for that new image.

The problem is that the titles have an expiration date. The nicknames last only 48 hours, when the next game begins. In this case, New Mexico State (27-6), the No. 12 seed in the West Region, must go back to work on Saturday night when it plays No. 4-seeded Arkansas (26-8) at the KeyBank Center.

What’s more, the Aggies must come back to earth almost immediately after enjoying one of the biggest wins in program history. New Mexico State is coming off its first NCAA win in almost 30 years. “Letdown” is something of a dirty word. The Aggies don’t think that will be a problem.

“I feel like today we’re focused in,” forward Johnny McCants said. “We got a new gameplan, and everybody’s looking forward to it.”

NMSU coach Chris Jans has a comfortable vibe.

“I didn’t feel any pressure last night,” he said on Friday. “I don’t feel any more today. I’m trying to enjoy it. I’ve learned that you can wind yourself too much. I’m telling them to soak it up and smile. Bring your phone and camera to practice and take pictures.”

The thought of playing Arkansas probably is enough to sober anyone up. The Razorbacks have an admirable history, which includes a national championship in 1994. More to the point, they were a No. 3 seed in 2021. Arkansas reached the Elite Eight, where it lost to eventual national champion Baylor.

This time, the Razorbacks are a No. 4 seed, and coming off a 75-71 win over Vermont. Arkansas showed the type of balanced offense that makes them dangerous. Stanley Umude finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds. JD Notae (the team’s leading scorer) finished with 17 points despite an off-night in shooting (5-for-16 from the field). Davonte Davis came off the bench to score 14 points, while Jaylin Williams added 13.

“They’re a good team — athletic,” Aggies star guard Teddy Allen said. “They’re from the SEC, so I had the chance to see them a little bit.”

On the other hand, Vermont did give the Razorbacks a great game, which wasn’t decided until the final 10 seconds of the game. The Catamounts were only a bounce or two from winning, so there’s no reason to think that NMSU can’t duplicate that level of play against Arkansas.

For New Mexico State, Allen scored 37 points in dynamic fashion to put himself on the nation’s basketball radar with his performance against Connecticut. His performance is even more impressive considering that the junior was scoreless in the first 10 minutes. That adds up to 37 points in 27 minutes — impressive, even for someone nicknamed “Teddy Buckets.”

“When he was missing them, I knew that when he made one, he’d make many of them,” teammate Jabari Rice said. “So once he made that first turnaround, I said, ‘Oh yes.’ We got to the point where we didn’t even go after the rebound. We’d just get back on defense.”

Surely, the Razorbacks are aware of Allen.

“He presents a lot of problems,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “He has the ability to draw fouls. He has unlimited range. … Certainly the performance that he put forth (Thursday) night against a good defensive team with a great defensive coach in Coach (Dan) Hurley was remarkable.”

Allen also led his team in rebounds with six. More importantly, his team outrebounded the Huskies, 26-25. Staying close to Arkansas on Saturday night in that category might be important. The Razorbacks had a 39-32 edge in rebounds over Vermont.

The winner of this game goes to the Sweet Sixteen in San Francisco, where top overall seed Gonzaga could be waiting. New Mexico State hasn’t reached such heights since 1970, when the team reached the Final Four for the only time in its history.

*

Saturday

New Mexico State vs. Arkansas, 6:40 p.m. TNT


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NMSU aims for another upset, this time against Arkansas
College
The New Mexico State men's basketball ... The New Mexico State men's basketball team now has a reputation as a giant-killer and a bracket-buster. The Aggies' win over Connecticut on Thursday ...
2
Allen wrenches your brackets: Aggies shock UConn
College
NMSU wins in 1st round for ... NMSU wins in 1st round for 1st time since 1993; will face Arkansas on Saturday
3
Money matters: UNM roots for MWC teams in NCAAs
ABQnews Seeker
A win or two in the ... A win or two in the NCAA Tournament by Mountain West teams means more money for every member of the 11-team league.
4
Steve Virgen: You can bet that wagering on NCAA ...
College
Michael Mendoza is a Dallas Cowboys ... Michael Mendoza is a Dallas Cowboys fan who enjoys betting on the NFL. ...
5
Aggies eager for opportunity to end NCAA Tournament drought
College
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Is ... BUFFALO, N.Y. – Is this the year?That's the biggest question surrounding the N ...
6
Lobo women romp in WNIT opener
College
  Offseason rest can wait. The ...   Offseason rest can wait. The University of New Mexico women's basketball team did not appear remotely ready to call it a season Wednesday ...
7
NCAA Tournament notes: Superfans chase Aggies from 'border ...
College
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Another day, another ... BUFFALO, N.Y. – Another day, another road trip for three of the most loyal fans the New Mexico State basketball team has to offer. ...
8
Aggie Allen, UConn coach Hurley exchange compliments, of sorts
College
UConn (23-9) is coming off a ... UConn (23-9) is coming off a loss to Villanova in the Big East tournament. But the Huskies may have gotten lucky by landing in ...
9
Lobo defensive end Harris begins a Noble mission
College
Justin Harris chuckles a bit and ... Justin Harris chuckles a bit and sighs when he thinks about how far he has come in the ...