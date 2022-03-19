NMSU aims for another upset, this time against Arkansas

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team now has a reputation as a giant-killer and a bracket-buster.

The Aggies’ win over Connecticut on Thursday night is responsible for that new image.

The problem is that the titles have an expiration date. The nicknames last only 48 hours, when the next game begins. In this case, New Mexico State (27-6), the No. 12 seed in the West Region, must go back to work on Saturday night when it plays No. 4-seeded Arkansas (26-8) at the KeyBank Center.

What’s more, the Aggies must come back to earth almost immediately after enjoying one of the biggest wins in program history. New Mexico State is coming off its first NCAA win in almost 30 years. “Letdown” is something of a dirty word. The Aggies don’t think that will be a problem.

“I feel like today we’re focused in,” forward Johnny McCants said. “We got a new gameplan, and everybody’s looking forward to it.”

NMSU coach Chris Jans has a comfortable vibe.

“I didn’t feel any pressure last night,” he said on Friday. “I don’t feel any more today. I’m trying to enjoy it. I’ve learned that you can wind yourself too much. I’m telling them to soak it up and smile. Bring your phone and camera to practice and take pictures.”

The thought of playing Arkansas probably is enough to sober anyone up. The Razorbacks have an admirable history, which includes a national championship in 1994. More to the point, they were a No. 3 seed in 2021. Arkansas reached the Elite Eight, where it lost to eventual national champion Baylor.

This time, the Razorbacks are a No. 4 seed, and coming off a 75-71 win over Vermont. Arkansas showed the type of balanced offense that makes them dangerous. Stanley Umude finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds. JD Notae (the team’s leading scorer) finished with 17 points despite an off-night in shooting (5-for-16 from the field). Davonte Davis came off the bench to score 14 points, while Jaylin Williams added 13.

“They’re a good team — athletic,” Aggies star guard Teddy Allen said. “They’re from the SEC, so I had the chance to see them a little bit.”

On the other hand, Vermont did give the Razorbacks a great game, which wasn’t decided until the final 10 seconds of the game. The Catamounts were only a bounce or two from winning, so there’s no reason to think that NMSU can’t duplicate that level of play against Arkansas.

For New Mexico State, Allen scored 37 points in dynamic fashion to put himself on the nation’s basketball radar with his performance against Connecticut. His performance is even more impressive considering that the junior was scoreless in the first 10 minutes. That adds up to 37 points in 27 minutes — impressive, even for someone nicknamed “Teddy Buckets.”

“When he was missing them, I knew that when he made one, he’d make many of them,” teammate Jabari Rice said. “So once he made that first turnaround, I said, ‘Oh yes.’ We got to the point where we didn’t even go after the rebound. We’d just get back on defense.”

Surely, the Razorbacks are aware of Allen.

“He presents a lot of problems,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “He has the ability to draw fouls. He has unlimited range. … Certainly the performance that he put forth (Thursday) night against a good defensive team with a great defensive coach in Coach (Dan) Hurley was remarkable.”

Allen also led his team in rebounds with six. More importantly, his team outrebounded the Huskies, 26-25. Staying close to Arkansas on Saturday night in that category might be important. The Razorbacks had a 39-32 edge in rebounds over Vermont.

The winner of this game goes to the Sweet Sixteen in San Francisco, where top overall seed Gonzaga could be waiting. New Mexico State hasn’t reached such heights since 1970, when the team reached the Final Four for the only time in its history.

*

Saturday

New Mexico State vs. Arkansas, 6:40 p.m. TNT