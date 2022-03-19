Prep Baseball/Softball: Not a good day for the metro No. 1s

Neither of the No. 1 seeds will be around for the title games of the Albuquerque Metro Championships, as La Cueva’s baseball team and Volcano Vista’s softball team suffered their first losses of the season in Friday’s semifinals.

No. 4 Volcano Vista edged the Bears in one baseball semi, and the Hawks now visit No. 2 Rio Rancho in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rio Rancho’s softball team, also seeded fourth, held on for a one-run victory over Volcano Vista, and the Rams travel to No. 2 seed Cleveland, also at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Baseball

NO. 4 VOLCANO VISTA 3, NO. 1 LA CUEVA 2: The Hawks (8-2) made two outstanding defensive plays to end the final two innings and advance to face Rio Rancho.

“Every year we come out here, the team to beat is La Cueva,” said Volcano Vista third baseman Jordan Baca, who drove in two of the Hawks’ three runs. “Just to be able to come out here and prove what we can do, it feels good.”

Baca started a game-ending double play, as a ground ball by Kolby Burton with runners on first and second in the seventh allowed Baca to step on the bag and throw to first.

In the La Cueva half of the sixth, Max McGaha led off with a triple that bounced off the base of the right-field wall. But the Bears left the runner stranded after Volcano Vista starter Jaymin Fitak (4-0) struck out Jackson Meng and Colt Mangino, and then Hawks reliever Adan Young — in because Fitak had reached his pitch limit — got leadoff batter David Cooper to line softly toward right field.

Hawks sophomore second baseman Alijah Gonzales soared, however, and snagged the ball to end the threat and prevent the Bears from tying the game.

Baca drove in a run with an RBI triple in the second, and made it 3-0 for the Hawks with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

“He hasn’t had many opportunities to start this year. This is one, and he capitalized on it,” Volcano Vista coach Todd Flores said.

Young earned his third save. La Cueva (7-1) had been the final undefeated team in Class 5A.

“We just didn’t execute very well today,” Bears coach Gerard Pineda said. “We’ve hit a stretch where we’re not playing all that well, I don’t think, especially from an offensive execution part.”

La Cueva scored both its runs in the fourth, one on a wild pitch, the other on a bases-loaded walk issued by Fitak.

— James Yodice

NO. 2 RIO RANCHO 7, NO. 3 SANDIA 4: Sophomore leadoff hitter Casen Savage went 4-for-4, with a pair of bunt singles, and Elijah Castañeda hit a solo home run to help the Rams (12-1) advance.

Senior southpaw Devon Alvarado (4-0) spotted the Matadors (7-4) two runs in the first, but the Rams tied the game with single runs in their first two at-bats.

The Matadors used a triple and error to take a 3-2 lead in the third. Rio Rancho knotted it at 3-3 on a bunt RBI single by Dominick Priddy.

A three-run fifth, highlighted by a Noah Braunschweiger triple, gave the Rams the lead to keep.

— Gary Herron

Softball

NO. 4 RIO RANCHO 6, NO. 1 VOLCANO VISTA 5: At Volcano Vista, the Rams (5-5) raced out to a five-run lead in the second inning, then withstood a late rally by the Hawks (9-1) to advance to the final against the rival Storm. Volcano Vista had the tying and winning runs on base when Rio Rancho ended the game.

Kionna King homered for the second straight game for Rio Rancho, and Kayla Reed and Destiny Gonzales each drove in a pair of runs.

Jayci Johnson hit a home run and had four RBIs to lead the Hawks, who also got a homer from Keegan Whiteman.

NO. 2 CLEVELAND 10, NO. 3 LA CUEVA 3: Mya Pacheco and Lilly Paboucek each hit two-run doubles during a six-run, fourth-inning outburst for the Storm (10-2) as it broke a 2-2 tie in that inning and eventually defeated the Bears (3-3).