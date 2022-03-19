 Gladiators set to open season on road against Rattlers - Albuquerque Journal

Gladiators set to open season on road against Rattlers

By Journal staff and wire reports

The Duke City Gladiators kick off their Indoor Football League season on Saturday against the Arizona Rattlers in Phoenix. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s game is a rematch of an IFL semifinal from last season, which the Gladiators lost in the closing seconds by a field goal. Sherman Carter will make his head coaching debut with the Gladiators.

Returnees to this year’s roster include quarterback Nate Davis, wide receivers Dello Davis, Jared Elmore, Darryl Stonum and Greg Dent Jr., defensive backs Dexter Reese and Charles Reid, and offensive line Josiah Hunter, Isaac Jackson, and Dominique Johnson. Also returning to this year’s roster after an injury before the 2021 season is Jayson Serda.

Nate Davis was the league’s 2021 Offensive Player of the Year — he shattered the league’s single season record in touchdowns with 78.


