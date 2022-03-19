APD gives the 411 on when to call 911, 242-COPS

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

If there’s a strange man, in your neighbor’s home, who you gonna call? Good question!

Have you found used needles, strewn about the road, who you gonna call? Good question!

So, the Albuquerque Police Department wants to give locals the 411 on when to call 911, 242-COPS or 311 – depending on their needs. Officials on Friday also discussed how staffing shortages and emergency situations may impact wait times.

Which number you dial is important.

911

Residents should call 911 for situations where there is an immediate risk, including a shooting, stabbing, or any life-threatening injury, serious crashes, a drunken driver on the road and active home burglaries where the offender is still on scene.

242-COPS

Dial 242-COPS when there is no immediate risk but law enforcement is needed, including minor traffic crashes, assistance with online reporting, delayed residential or commercial burglary with no offender on scene, a loud party and suspicious activity.

311

At the lowest level, call 311 to report a variety of non-emergencies, including graffiti, illegal fireworks, abandoned vehicle, animal noise complaint, nuisance property, needles or a homeless encampment.

Wait times and call volume

For the week of Feb. 28 to March 6, call takers answered 84% of 8,249 calls to 911 in under 20 seconds, and 81% of 242-COPS calls in under three minutes, according to data given by APD.

In 2021, there were 447,000 calls to 911, 550,000 calls to 242-COPS and 812,000 to 311.

Of the calls to 311 in 2021, officials said 87% were answered within 30 seconds.

Officials said when you call 242-COPS someone may answer to assess the scenario before putting you on hold and there are “outliers” that keep people on hold for extended periods. How long you wait for someone to pick up will vary, but officials said it’s important to only use 911 for an emergency and not mix-and-match the numbers.

Staffing shortages, crisis overloads

The wait times boil down to staffing issues, according to APD, and the department is trying to hire more call takers and dispatchers to alleviate wait times for 911 and 242-COPS.

Officials said they are authorized to staff 75 operators for 911 and 42 dispatchers. Currently, they have 71 operators, including those in training, and 27 dispatchers.

Sometimes when there is a critical incident – such as the active shooter that left a woman dead and others injured in the foothills Monday – hold times may be longer as multiple people are calling 911 at the same time.

APD officials said if you are grouped together during such a situation, coordinate with those around you to have one person call 911 and speak with the call taker. With other scenarios, for instance a car crash, APD will receive dozens of calls from passersby but often need to speak with each to get as many details as possible.