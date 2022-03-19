Aquatic therapy center opens in Albuquerque’s NE Heights

Physical therapy patients can now take a dip with the opening of Balanced Physical Therapy + Wellness aquatic therapy center in the Northeast Heights.

The new center, at 5528 Eubank NE, opened March 14 and features a large heated pool for physical therapy patients to exercise in, clinic manager Nikki Biller said.

Founded in 2015, Balanced Physical Therapy has grown to include four regular physical therapy clinics in Albuquerque in addition to the new aquatic therapy center.

Biller said the local physical therapy company has been interested in a pool for a while and tested aquatic physical therapy by temporarily leasing a pool last year.

Once it was no longer an option to lease, the clinic began a search for its own pool, eventually landing on one that was originally built for Presbyterian Aquatics.

Biller said the facility is perfect for aquatic physical therapy since that was its original intention and the pool is slightly shallower than the standard backyard pool.

The pool is also warmer with the temperature set to the low- to mid-90s which can also provide relief and treatment for some patients, Biller said.

Right now, there is no cap on patients, but Biller said she will be working full-time and the facility has three part-time therapists to work with clients

Since it is a relatively new service, Biller said she is not sure what the demand will be, but she has heard from patients that they are excited to offer the service.

For more information, visit balancedrehababq.com.

Pilar Martinez covers retail and commercial real estate for the Journal. She can be reached at pmartinez@abqjournal.com.