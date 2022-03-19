 Aquatic therapy center opens in Albuquerque's NE Heights - Albuquerque Journal

Aquatic therapy center opens in Albuquerque’s NE Heights

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Balanced Physical Therapy Wellness recently opened an aquatic therapy center in the Northeast Heights. (Courtesy of Balanced Physical Therapy + Wellness)

Physical therapy patients can now take a dip with the opening of Balanced Physical Therapy + Wellness aquatic therapy center in the Northeast Heights.

The new center, at 5528 Eubank NE, opened March 14 and features a large heated pool for physical therapy patients to exercise in, clinic manager Nikki Biller said.

Founded in 2015, Balanced Physical Therapy has grown to include four regular physical therapy clinics in Albuquerque in addition to the new aquatic therapy center.

Biller said the local physical therapy company has been interested in a pool for a while and tested aquatic physical therapy by temporarily leasing a pool last year.

Once it was no longer an option to lease, the clinic began a search for its own pool, eventually landing on one that was originally built for Presbyterian Aquatics.

Biller said the facility is perfect for aquatic physical therapy since that was its original intention and the pool is slightly shallower than the standard backyard pool.

The pool is also warmer with the temperature set to the low- to mid-90s which can also provide relief and treatment for some patients, Biller said.

Right now, there is no cap on patients, but Biller said she will be working full-time and the facility has three part-time therapists to work with clients

Since it is a relatively new service, Biller said she is not sure what the demand will be, but she has heard from patients that they are excited to offer the service.

For more information, visit balancedrehababq.com.

Pilar Martinez covers retail and commercial real estate for the Journal. She can be reached at pmartinez@abqjournal.com.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Aquatic therapy center opens in Albuquerque's NE Heights
ABQnews Seeker
Physical therapy patients can now take ... Physical therapy patients can now take a dip with the opening of Balanced Physical Therapy + Wellness aquatic therapy center in the Northeast Heights. ...
2
New Albuquerque fusion restaurant started during pandemic as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Owner and chef Kayla Vallejos said ... Owner and chef Kayla Vallejos said she had worked in kitchens for many years and when the pandemic started, she and her wife Misty ...
3
ABQ brewing company to open Northeast Heights taproom
ABQnews Seeker
Co-owner said neighborhood was a 'no ... Co-owner said neighborhood was a 'no brainer' due to a lack of dining options there
4
School leader inspired by persistence, 'drive to change'
ABQnews Seeker
Beth Dorado overcame addiction herself to ... Beth Dorado overcame addiction herself to become an educator
5
Easement conserves 315,000 acres at southern NM ranch
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, economic aims unite in large ... Environmental, economic aims unite in large land deal
6
NM launches push to boost nursing schools
ABQnews Seeker
UNM report notes state is short ... UNM report notes state is short 6,200 registered nurses and clinical nurse specialists
7
Head-on crash latest tragedy for Texas family
ABQnews Seeker
Home of 13-year-old driver, dad destroyed ... Home of 13-year-old driver, dad destroyed by kitchen fire in October last year
8
APD gives the 411 on when to call 911, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Department looks to hire more dispatchers ... Department looks to hire more dispatchers to reduce wait times
9
Kitten season kicks into high gear
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe shelter seeks help during ... Santa Fe shelter seeks help during spring baby boom