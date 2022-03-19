 Champion opens new car wash in RR, plans 3 more - Albuquerque Journal

Champion opens new car wash in RR, plans 3 more

By Garrison Wells / Rio Rancho Observer

Champion Xpress Carwash is planning a big expansion, and Rio Rancho is a part of it.

The family-owned carwash on Tuesday offered free washes at its newest operation in Rio Rancho at 1890 Abrazo Road NE. Not unexpectedly, cars were lined up as they rolled in for the much-needed free wash. More free car washes may be in the works.

In the pipeline are Champion’s next three car washes at 5401 Sevilla NW (corner of Coors and Sevilla), 10705 Central NE and 7509 Menaul NE, all in Albuquerque, said Lindsey Joy, Champion marketing director.

“We have another location on the north side of Rio Rancho at 528 and Northern planned for later this year,” she said.

At the current carwash in Rio Rancho, Champion “will be doing free washes for a limited time and for every vehicle that comes through the wash during this period, we will donate $1 to UNM Children’s Hospital,” Joy said.

Champion Xpress Carwash has locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Iowa and Utah.


