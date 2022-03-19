State receives nearly $3M to address abandoned coal mines

The Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources Department has received $2,829,000 to remediate abandoned mines for federal fiscal year 2023, a news release said.

“New Mexico has a long history of reclaiming areas impacted by mining back to beneficial use,” said EMNRD Mining and Minerals Division Director Jerry Schoeppner, in a statement. “Mining a variety of minerals is important to our nation’s economy and it is important that we do it in a responsible manner that leaves as little of a mark as possible on our beautiful landscapes.”

Abandoned mines can pose a potential threat to the environment with the possibility of coal mine fires or subsidence holes, a sinkhole caused by mining.

The funding will help New Mexico’s Abandoned Mines Lands program to create an inventory of the abandoned coal mines, reduce subsidence and coal fire issues in Gallup, address stormwater flooding related to legacy mining in Madrid and tackle other areas in need of attention across the state.