NM funeral products firm expands to East Coast

Passages International, Inc., an Albuquerque-based producer of eco-friendly, biodegradable caskets, urns and other funeral products, is opening a new distribution center in New Jersey, according to a news release.

“It’s exciting to see interest in greener funeral options take root all across the country. Not too long ago there were smaller pockets of availability, but today people everywhere want green options,” said Darren Crouch, president and co-founder of Passages, in a statement. “This location will help us make green options more accessible to a large portion of the country.”

The new warehouse will start out with four employees. The company wants its headquarters to remain here in Albuquerque where it currently has 20 employees on staff. Many products are made by local artisans.