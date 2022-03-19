 NM funeral products firm expands to East Coast - Albuquerque Journal

NM funeral products firm expands to East Coast

By ABQJournal News Staff

Passages International, Inc., an Albuquerque-based producer of eco-friendly, biodegradable caskets, urns and other funeral products, is opening a new distribution center in New Jersey, according to a news release.

“It’s exciting to see interest in greener funeral options take root all across the country. Not too long ago there were smaller pockets of availability, but today people everywhere want green options,” said Darren Crouch, president and co-founder of Passages, in a statement. “This location will help us make green options more accessible to a large portion of the country.”

The new warehouse will start out with four employees. The company wants its headquarters to remain here in Albuquerque where it currently has 20 employees on staff. Many products are made by local artisans.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NM funeral products firm expands to East Coast
ABQnews Seeker
Passages International, Inc., an Albuquerque-based producer ... Passages International, Inc., an Albuquerque-based producer of eco-friendly, biodegradable caskets, urns and other funeral products, is opening a new distribution center in New Jersey, ...
2
State receives nearly $3M to address abandoned coal mines
ABQnews Seeker
The Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources ... The Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources Department has received $2,829,000 to remediate abandoned mines for federal fiscal year 2023, a news release said. 'New ...
3
Champion opens new car wash in RR, plans 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Champion Xpress Carwash is planning a ... Champion Xpress Carwash is planning a big expansion, and Rio Rancho is a part of it. The family-owned carwash on Tuesday offered free washes ...
4
Aquatic therapy center opens in Albuquerque's NE Heights
ABQnews Seeker
Physical therapy patients can now take ... Physical therapy patients can now take a dip with the opening of Balanced Physical Therapy + Wellness aquatic therapy center in the Northeast Heights. ...
5
New Albuquerque fusion restaurant started during pandemic as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Owner and chef Kayla Vallejos said ... Owner and chef Kayla Vallejos said she had worked in kitchens for many years and when the pandemic started, she and her wife Misty ...
6
ABQ brewing company to open Northeast Heights taproom
ABQnews Seeker
Co-owner said neighborhood was a 'no ... Co-owner said neighborhood was a 'no brainer' due to a lack of dining options there
7
School leader inspired by persistence, 'drive to change'
ABQnews Seeker
Beth Dorado overcame addiction herself to ... Beth Dorado overcame addiction herself to become an educator
8
Easement conserves 315,000 acres at southern NM ranch
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, economic aims unite in large ... Environmental, economic aims unite in large land deal
9
NM launches push to boost nursing schools
ABQnews Seeker
UNM report notes state is short ... UNM report notes state is short 6,200 registered nurses and clinical nurse specialists