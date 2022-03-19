Some win, some lose with Social Security

I answer many questions about the self-employment (SE) tax.

SE tax is paid by the self-employed. It is equivalent to the payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare) paid by employees and their employers.

People increasingly try to avoid paying any SE tax. They just don’t think they get any value out of Social Security tax payments.

This may not be true. The answer depends on your age and your income levels. Most people will receive more benefits from the system than was paid in. The investments returns are not high.

1983 amendments to the Social Security law subjected certain benefits to tax. The system needed added revenues, but the “theory” was that system benefits should be taxed when the benefit exceeded what was paid in.

To protect lower income beneficiaries, the 1983 legislation exempted those with less than $25,000 of income from benefit taxation. Most recipients fell below this income floor.

The wage floor is not indexed for inflation. Now 56% of all beneficiaries pay tax on their Social Security.

For those subject to tax, either 50% or 85% of the benefits are included in the tax base. If the beneficiary received a return of 50% or 85% on their investment, this would make perfect sense.

The tax system is not, of course, perfect. When first enacted in 1983, it may have been close. With no inflation adjustment to the excluded income, it is no longer so close.

The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute has estimated the benefits and costs for different types of beneficiaries. Benefit estimates are based on life expectancies, which are unisex.

Because women live longer than men do, the estimates overstate benefits to men and understate benefits to women. Similarly, because life expectancy is longer for higher income people, the benefits of high (low) income people are under (over) stated.

Still, the estimates are interesting. They are presented for a beneficiary who turns age 65 in years from 1960 through 2060. The figures past 2020 are based on assumptions about the future benefit structure.

Estimates are shown for four income levels — low ($26,600), medium ($59,100), high ($94,600) and the maximum for the Social Security tax base ($142,800 in 2021).

Estimates are shown for single beneficiaries, male and female, and married beneficiaries with varying combinations of income.

Low-income single males reaching age 65 in 2020 receive $203,000 of benefits for $143,000 paid in. This is slightly more than a 40% return.

Average income single males do not fare as well. They receive $335,000 of benefits for $319,000 of payments. This is a 5% return.

High-income single males pay in $510,000 in exchange for $444,000 of expected benefits. As you might guess, those same beneficiaries fared well better in 1960 — $151,000 of benefits for $28,000 of payments.

The high-income single male did not “lose” in this deal until 2010. Even so, the figures I have shown so far are just Social Security. When Medicare is included, even the high-income are winners.

Medicare benefits are exploding. Who knows what will happen in the future. For now the combination of Social Security and Medicare benefits make winners of all but the maximum income beneficiaries.

The estimates are interesting. You can review them yourself on the Urban Institute website. Keep in mind they are just estimates and are presented as such.

Projections beyond 2020 should be particularly suspect. The financial strain on the system may force benefit changes not in the analysis.

An interesting Social Security fact is that when the Act was passed in 1935, the life expectancy for men was 58 and for women 62. With a benefits age of 65 the system seemed to be a scheme.

The reality is more complicated. Life expectancies were low because infant mortality was high. For those who made it to age 21, expected to be in the workforce, 54% of men and 61% of women did live to age 65.

Men who lived to age 65 were expected to receive benefits for 13 years. The system was still solvent. There are now four times as many citizens age 65 or older.

System solvency is increasingly an issue. You younger folks may find your payment-to-benefit calculation turn upside down.

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.