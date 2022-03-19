Be honest when asking old employer to rehire you

Dear J.T. & Dale: I quit my job at the beginning of the summer. I was burnt out and needed a break. Two months later, I took a new job and absolutely HATE it. I miss my old job. I didn’t realize how good a job it actually was. I realize now I should have just taken an extended vacation. I see they recently posted a job really similar to what I used to do. Do you think they’d consider taking me back? Should I just apply, or should I try to reach out first? — Brady

J.T.: I would definitely message your former boss and be very upfront: You miss your old job; you would love to come back, and you wondered if they would consider it. Be specific about what you appreciate about the job. Humility can go a long way to helping them overcome the fact that you quit. Also, it can be a great testament to them that someone came back because they realized what a great place it was. A win-win if played right!

DALE: I’m so glad you asked this question, Brady, because it gives us the chance to make two important points. First, this is an example of one of life’s great lessons: You never know. That’s why you leave every job with all possible grace. Despite believing you’ll never return, you just never know. Even if the company itself is awful and you’d starve before crawling back, you’re likely to encounter some former managers or coworkers in other places. You want everyone to remember you fondly and recall that you left with class. Second, walk a mile in their wingtips. That is, when you’re about to approach management about anything, you’re wise to consider the request from their point of view. Would hiring you be easier or harder than someone new? Easier, or course. You know the job. Would rehiring you set a bad precedent? Maybe, at least in the mind of some. They might think, if I rehire this guy, it could make it easier for other employees to leave, knowing they can come back. But J.T. is right that you can spin your return as a testament to other employees about how good they have it. Here’s the point: The odds are that your old boss will be glad to hear from you.

Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker just started selling some products. I saw a documentary about how these companies are pyramid schemes. She keeps pushing me to host a party. I want to tell her that she is wasting her money, but I don’t want to be rude. At the very least, can I tell her it makes me uncomfortable with her trying to sell me all the time? — Emma

J.T.: I wouldn’t tell her she is wasting her money. You don’t know that for sure. Plus, she seems to be getting enjoyment from being a part of it. However, I would tell her it’s making you uncomfortable. Let her know it’s too much and ask if she can try to limit talking about it with you since you don’t want to invest in the products at this time. She needs to learn that not everyone is going to support her by buying. Tell her you are happy she is enjoying it, but for the sake of your friendship, you’d feel better if she didn’t discuss it so much. Let her know if you change your mind and become interested, you will ask her for sure.

DALE: The good news is — and I base this on having multiple acquaintances get into one of these multi-level marketing endeavors — is that the person almost always loses steam and the talk of it fades away. That makes sense, because the marketer runs out of friends to recruit. So be patient and try to keep it lighthearted. She’ll be trained on “overcoming objections,” so keep it vague and just insist, “That’s just not me — I could never get into that.” This, too, shall pass.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate, Inc.