Briefcase: Village of Los Lunas hires IT director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Luis Brown

Luis Brown has been hired as the information technology director by the Village of Los Lunas.

With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Brown brings an extensive background in software development, information technology and cyber security expertise to his new role. Prior to joining the team at the Village of Los Lunas, Brown most recently served as the chief information security officer for Central New Mexico Community College. He holds a bachelor’s degree in operations management and a master’s from the University of New Mexico, as well as a post master’s certificate in information assurance. He also holds a certified information systems security professional credential from the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium.

 


