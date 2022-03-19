 Briefcase: Osteoporosis center hires nurse practitioner, administrator - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Osteoporosis center hires nurse practitioner, administrator

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Crystal Lewis-Hicks

Crystal Lewis-Hicks, MSN, FNP-C has been hired by NM Clinical Research & Osteoporosis Center as a nurse practitioner.

She is a certified family nurse practitioner with more than 15 years of experience in multiple areas such as the intensive care unit, catheterization laboratory, operating room and case management. Lewis-Hicks is an educator in the field of nursing. She received her associate’s degree in nursing from Eastern New Mexico University in Roswell and her master’s degree from Walden University in Minneapolis. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

The organization also hired Jammie Ross as practice administrator.

Jammie Ross

Ross is an experienced practice manager, having worked in the medical management field of podiatry and podiatric medical insurance billing for nearly 17 years combined. Ross is well-versed in all aspects of administration and is very patient-focused in her approach to management. She joined the management team in January.


