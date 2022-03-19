 Briefcase: New Mexico Voices for Children announces promotions - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: New Mexico Voices for Children announces promotions

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Farah Council

Farah Council has been promoted from development director to director of operations and organizational effectiveness at New Mexico Voices for Children. Council joined NM Voices in early 2017, bringing an extensive background in nonprofit management, program design and evaluation, training and facilitation, fund raising, and equity and inclusion among other skills. Her background includes serving as program manager at The Institute for Inclusive Security, leading a program in a conflict-affected setting to advance women’s inclusion in peace processes in Sudan and South Sudan. She holds an master’s degree in conflict transformation from the School for International Training in Vermont.

Jacob Vigil

Jacob Vigil has also been promoted from research and policy analyst to senior research and policy analyst at at the center. Vigil joined NM Voices in 2018. Prior to that he worked in advocacy and coalition building in Illinois and California on early childhood and children’s health issues, as a government relations representative advocating for quality subsidized child care in several western states, and as a social worker. At NM Voices his focus is on anti-poverty initiatives, including economic security, safety net and early care and education policies. He holds a master’s in social work from Loyola University Chicago.

Paige Knight

Paige Knight was also promoted from research and policy analyst to senior research and policy analyst at New Mexico Voices for Children. Knight also joined NM Voices in 2018. Before moving to New Mexico, she worked with youth and families at a variety of nonprofits in Iowa City and Chicago, including as an AmeriCorps volunteer. Here in New Mexico she has worked with DreamSpring, formerly Accion, and interned with the Legislative Finance Committee. In her current role she focuses on tax, fiscal policy and environmental issues. She holds a master’s in public policy from the University of New Mexico.


