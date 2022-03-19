 Italy baker makes 'peace' bread, sweets for Ukraine refugees - Albuquerque Journal

Italy baker makes ‘peace’ bread, sweets for Ukraine refugees

By Charlene Pele / Associated Press

PARABIAGO, Italy — A small bakery in northern Italy is trying to do its part to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Baker Matteo Cunsolo is making and selling “peace bread” in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, with proceeds going to a charitable fund helping refugees who cross into Italy or who are remaining in Ukraine.

In addition, Cunsolo and area bakers have made 600 kilograms (1,325 pounds) of cookies to give out to young refugees. He plans to bring the sweets, along with a truck full of locally donated diapers, food, medicine and clothes, to the Ukrainian-Polish border next week.

“After running away from the bombs, perhaps travelling across forests by night in the cold, I think a cookie is like a little cuddle that can help bring a smile on a child’s face,” he said, standing in front of his industrial-sized oven at La Panetteria in Parabiago, near Milan.

Cunsolo said he got the idea to bake after watching a TV report about the reception Ukrainians were receiving at the Polish border: They were given something warm to drink and a piece of bread.

“When I heard the word bread I thought – ‘OK I am a baker, what can I do to help?'”

He uses natural food coloring to make the bread: saffron to color the dough yellow, and an infusion made from the leaves of the blue butterfly pea flower, or clitoria ternatea, to get the blue. Once baked, he uses a butter-based spray and a “PEACE” stencil to decorate each loaf.

“It’s a really important initiative,” said customer Maria Pascolin as she shopped at the bakery. “It’s a drop in the ocean, but if we all gave a contribution, it would help.”

Cunsolo is making about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of “peace bread” per day, and so far has raised more than 2,000 euros ($2,214) for the local Lion’s Club charity drive.

“I believe in trying to help others in any way you can,” he said.

___

Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Easement conserves 315,000 acres at southern NM ranch
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, economic aims unite in large ... Environmental, economic aims unite in large land deal
2
Special session to focus on spending bill
ABQnews Seeker
Possible one-time tax rebates also expected ... Possible one-time tax rebates also expected to be considered
3
Federal report finds unsafe conditions in NM migrant jail
ABQnews Seeker
ICE has contract with privately owned ... ICE has contract with privately owned and operated facility in Estancia
4
NM launches push to boost nursing schools
ABQnews Seeker
UNM report notes state is short ... UNM report notes state is short 6,200 registered nurses and clinical nurse specialists
5
Head-on crash latest tragedy for Texas family
ABQnews Seeker
Home of 13-year-old driver, dad destroyed ... Home of 13-year-old driver, dad destroyed by kitchen fire in October last year
6
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack ...
AP Feeds
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at ... Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in ...
7
APD gives the 411 on when to call 911, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Department looks to hire more dispatchers ... Department looks to hire more dispatchers to reduce wait times
8
Cowboys for Trump leader charged in failure to register ...
ABQnews Seeker
Otero County commissioner faces a misdemeanor ... Otero County commissioner faces a misdemeanor count of violating campaign reporting a
9
Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi
More News
Face to face by video, President ... Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face ...
10
NM agencies says defining conservation is key to meeting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Committee created to advise governor on ... Committee created to advise governor on conservation progress will host publ