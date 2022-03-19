 Man stabs security guard, 2 women on Rail Runner at ABQ stop - Albuquerque Journal

Man stabs security guard, 2 women on Rail Runner at ABQ stop

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Three people were injured, one critically, after a man stabbed multiple people on the Rail Runner Saturday afternoon as it stopped at a station in Northwest Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the man has since been taken into custody.

“We will providing his name as soon as we get it,” she said. A security guard and two women were hospitalized following the attack, one in critical and the other in serious condition.

Atkins said it started when a man on the train began making other passengers “uneasy by his behavior.” She said, soon after, the man wanted to get off the train.

Atkins said as security escorted him off the Rail Runner at the Montaño Transit Center, east of Second, he stabbed a guard. She said the man than stabbed a women and slashed another woman on the shoulder.

Atkins said rescue crews took the security guard and one woman to the hospital and the other woman was taken to the hospital by her family “to seek medical attention.”

“Shortly after, officers were able to get the offender in custody,” she said. Atkins gave no other details.


