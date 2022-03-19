 Opera Southwest to perform 'Pelléas et Mélisande' - Albuquerque Journal

Opera Southwest to perform ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Andrea Hill and John Viscardis star in “Pelléas et Mélisande” by Claude Debussy. (Courtesy of Lance W. Ozier)

The great Berlin Philharmonic conductor Sir Simon Rattle once said of Claude Debussy’s “Pelléas et Mélisande”:

“Pelléas is not an opera. Pelléas is an addiction.”

Opera Southwest will contribute to that habit with the opening of “Pelléas et Mélisande” on Sunday, March 20. Performances continue on Friday, March 25, and Sunday, March 27.

Opera Southwest music director Anthony Barrese has been living with that dependency for 2½ years.

“It haunts me; it gets in your blood and it gets in your psyche,” he said. “It grips you and you can’t get enough of it.”

Debussy based his sole opera on a play by Maurice Maeterlinck. It premiered in Paris in 1902, flush with the lyricism of Debussy’s impressionist style, a landmark of 20th century music.

The story focuses on a love triangle. The forbidden, doomed love of the title characters sets the stage for a symbolic contrast of light, vision and love with darkness, blindness and tragedy.

Prince Golaud takes Mélisande in after she is found lost in the forest. But her desire is inflamed by Golaud’s younger half-brother Pelléas. Passion and jealousy eventually turn deadly.

Barrese called the score the most difficult he has seen in his life.

“It’s almost like a movie,” Barrese said. “There’s very few arias; it’s very cinematic. When the passionate parts arrive, they stand out. It simmers and simmers before it explodes. It’s hard to keep a lid on the tension.”

Efraín Solis stars in “Pelléas et Mélisande” by Claude Debussy. (Courtesy of Lance W. Ozier)

Debussy’s vocal writing pays more than a passing homage to plainchant. During rehearsals, the composer instructed his cast to “forget you are singers.”

The singers are Canadian mezzo-soprano Andrea Hill and New York baritone John Viscardi. Hill has sung at both Milan’s La Scala and at the Metropolitan Opera. Viscardi has performed with the Santa Fe Opera, the Philadelphia Opera and the New York City Opera.

“They have to learn this very complex rhythm, but it has to sound natural,” Barrese said. “For the orchestra, it’s almost like a chamber music piece. It’s beautiful orchestration.”

“Pelléas” met with a mixed reaction upon its premiere.

“But I think this is the sexiest opera I’ve ever known,” Barrese said. “It’s very beautiful and very sensuous. It’s about love and sexual passion.”

Debussy penned the music with an emphasis on instrumental timbres creating a shimmering interplay of colors.

“The harmonies he uses are used to color the drama as opposed to connecting part A to part B,” Barrese said. “The story is nebulous; the story asks a lot of questions and the music reflects that.”

Pelléas was to be Debussy’s only completed opera, but not for want of trying on the composer’s part. The details of several projects survive. The most substantial surviving musical sketches are for two works based on short stories by Edgar Allan Poe: “The Devil in the Belfry” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

“Everyone in it has been obsessed by this piece,” Barrese said. “It’s unlike anything you’re going to hear at the opera.”

IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Pelléas et Mélisande” by Claude Debussy

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27

WHERE: National Hispanic Cultural Center, Albuquerque Journal Theatre, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: $21-$103. Available online at operasouthwest.org or by calling 505-724-4771. $5 tickets are also available for qualified low-income New Mexico residents through the Opera For All initiative at operasouthwest.org/operas/opera-for-all. Opera Southwest requires proof of vaccination and masks to be worn for the performances. They will also accept a negative same-day rapid test.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Opera Southwest to perform 'Pelléas et Mélisande'
Arts
The forbidden, doomed love of the ... The forbidden, doomed love of the title characters sets the stage for a symbolic contrast of light, vision and love with darkness, blindness and ...
2
Celebrating 50 years, El Rancho de las Golondrinas named ...
Arts
This year the ranch celebrates 50 ... This year the ranch celebrates 50 years as a living history museum but that designation is only one chapter of its story that continues ...
3
NM commercial makers filling void in TV landscape
ABQnews Seeker
Keagan Karnes and Richard Farmer are ... Keagan Karnes and Richard Farmer are hoping to fill a void when it comes to filming commercials in t ...
4
Artist transforms loss, light into dreamscapes
Arts
Russian-born Albuquerque artist Julia Lambright sometimes ... Russian-born Albuquerque artist Julia Lambright sometimes uses Russian iconography in her work.
5
Consuelo Cordova honored as New Mexico's Mother of the ...
Arts
American Mothers, a national non-profit organization ... American Mothers, a national non-profit organization that started in 1931, bestowed the award on the 91-year-old.
6
'Totally Pizza' tells 'The Wild Story of the World's ...
Arts
Inside are many wild stories of ... Inside are many wild stories of culinary history – and anecdotes, trivia and pop quizzes – served in bite-sized portions. ...
7
'Honky Tonk Hissy Fit' to hit the Adobe Theater ...
Arts
Beginning on July 22, the Adobe ... Beginning on July 22, the Adobe will stage 'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,' another 'Doublewide' sequel.
8
New Mexico Renaissance Celtic Festival comes to Edgewood
Arts
Event to take place March 25-27 ... Event to take place March 25-27 at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood
9
Veteran film actress takes the helm in ALT's Agatha ...
Arts
'A Murder is Announced' will run ... 'A Murder is Announced' will run Friday, March 18 through April 3, 2022.