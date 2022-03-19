Opera Southwest to perform ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’

The great Berlin Philharmonic conductor Sir Simon Rattle once said of Claude Debussy’s “Pelléas et Mélisande”:

“Pelléas is not an opera. Pelléas is an addiction.”

Opera Southwest will contribute to that habit with the opening of “Pelléas et Mélisande” on Sunday, March 20. Performances continue on Friday, March 25, and Sunday, March 27.

Opera Southwest music director Anthony Barrese has been living with that dependency for 2½ years.

“It haunts me; it gets in your blood and it gets in your psyche,” he said. “It grips you and you can’t get enough of it.”

Debussy based his sole opera on a play by Maurice Maeterlinck. It premiered in Paris in 1902, flush with the lyricism of Debussy’s impressionist style, a landmark of 20th century music.

The story focuses on a love triangle. The forbidden, doomed love of the title characters sets the stage for a symbolic contrast of light, vision and love with darkness, blindness and tragedy.

Prince Golaud takes Mélisande in after she is found lost in the forest. But her desire is inflamed by Golaud’s younger half-brother Pelléas. Passion and jealousy eventually turn deadly.

Barrese called the score the most difficult he has seen in his life.

“It’s almost like a movie,” Barrese said. “There’s very few arias; it’s very cinematic. When the passionate parts arrive, they stand out. It simmers and simmers before it explodes. It’s hard to keep a lid on the tension.”

Debussy’s vocal writing pays more than a passing homage to plainchant. During rehearsals, the composer instructed his cast to “forget you are singers.”

The singers are Canadian mezzo-soprano Andrea Hill and New York baritone John Viscardi. Hill has sung at both Milan’s La Scala and at the Metropolitan Opera. Viscardi has performed with the Santa Fe Opera, the Philadelphia Opera and the New York City Opera.

“They have to learn this very complex rhythm, but it has to sound natural,” Barrese said. “For the orchestra, it’s almost like a chamber music piece. It’s beautiful orchestration.”

“Pelléas” met with a mixed reaction upon its premiere.

“But I think this is the sexiest opera I’ve ever known,” Barrese said. “It’s very beautiful and very sensuous. It’s about love and sexual passion.”

Debussy penned the music with an emphasis on instrumental timbres creating a shimmering interplay of colors.

“The harmonies he uses are used to color the drama as opposed to connecting part A to part B,” Barrese said. “The story is nebulous; the story asks a lot of questions and the music reflects that.”

Pelléas was to be Debussy’s only completed opera, but not for want of trying on the composer’s part. The details of several projects survive. The most substantial surviving musical sketches are for two works based on short stories by Edgar Allan Poe: “The Devil in the Belfry” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

“Everyone in it has been obsessed by this piece,” Barrese said. “It’s unlike anything you’re going to hear at the opera.”