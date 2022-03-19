Bob Moses used pandemic time to craft third full-length album ‘The Silence in Between”

Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance learned a lesson in patience.

During the last two years, the electronic music duo, known as Bob Moses, took time to create the tracks that would become “The Silence in Between.”

The third full-length album from the Los Angeles-based duo was released on March 4.

“It’s always a weird thing to put out records,” Howie says. “No matter how fast or slow you work on an album, there’s always this waiting period to see what an audience takes from it. It takes awhile for people to digest it.”

The duo was based in Canada pre-pandemic.

After their last live show on March 7, 2020, they moved to Los Angeles and built their studio.

That’s when insecurity and fear began to set in.

“We didn’t know if we were going to release another record,” Howie says. “It was a really scary time. But we poured hope into the lyrics as we began writing.”

Since the majority of his living is earned through music, Vallance agrees there were moments of fear.

“We lost contact with an audience and people, but we were able to channel all of it into creativity,” Vallance says. “It’s quite a diverse album.”

Howie says making “The Silence in Between” was a way for the pair to process what they’d been going through and figure out how to move forward.

“We lost a good friend during the pandemic, I had my first child, Jimmy’s parents went through a divorce, and there were so many other world-shaking things happening around us,” Howie says. “… music became like our life raft. It allowed us to really focus in on the purity and the magic of our working relationship, to get back to trusting our instincts and just be as honest as possible.”

Howie and Vallance holed up at the home studio in Los Angeles.

The pair wrote their hearts out and ended up with dozens of songs. They took their time, whittling it down to 10 for the album.

“Self-editing is good and we’re big fans of the 10-track album,” Howie says. “We’ll find a home for the songs that didn’t make the album.”

Vallance says after years of working together, he and Howie are on the same page. This helps make the process easier for the pair.

“Our rule is that we have to feel really confident about the song,” Vallance says. “If it’s good for the both of us, it will make the cut. We set a high standard for ourselves. Because we are writing so much and there was time to keep writing, we felt the songs that would make the album immediately. We learned that it’s nice to have time to write and it does produced a deeper flow and we’re able to get into the zone. We have the tendency to say ‘Yes’ to gigs. It’s important to get in that quiet time.”

One track that is resonating with fans is “Broken Belief.” The pair knew there was something special about the track when writing it.

“We wrote ‘Broken Belief’ as the protests were happening in summer 2020, when there was this feeling like the world as we knew it was imploding,” Howie says. “It’s about realizing that everything we’ve been told to believe in is broken, and recognizing that maybe our priorities are wrong.”