Eliza Gilkyson’s new album a reminder of things important to her

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico resident Eliza Gilkyson will perform in Santa Fe with new songs from her album, “Songs from the River Wind.” (Courtesy of Robert Jensen)

Eliza Gilkyson is enjoying her time living back in Taos.

The landscapes are not only beautiful, but inspiring.

“The Sangre de Cristos are a beautiful spot,” she says. “It’s a dream to be back in New Mexico and taking it all in.”

The legendary singer-songwriter is also back with a new album, “Songs from the River Wind.” She will perform at a CD release show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe.

On the album, Gilkyson took a different route – and enjoyed the journey.

“Now is not the time to put out a political record,” she says. “I did it in 2020. I feel like it’s time to be gentle with each other. Working on these songs reminds me of the things that are important to me. Nature keeps me sane. Today, people are turning and looking back at their lives and realizing what the milestones are. Life is very different.”

Gilkyson says her album is her love letter to the Old West.

She’s put together songs that are snapshots of the people and places, lives and loves lost and found over her years of wandering the West as a musical minstrel, searching for her heart’s home.

Some of the songs are also vintage classics and she wrote “Taosena Lullaby” to her new hometown.

With a nod to her dad, folksinger Terry Gilkyson and his 1950s folk group “The Easy Riders,” who recorded original and traditional folk songs with a distinctive western flavor, she joined forces with her old friend Don Richmond to produce the record, enlisting Richmond’s much loved Southwest band “The Rifters” to sing backup harmonies.

The group is featured heavily on Gilkyson’s version of The Easy Riders’ version of the traditional tune, “Wanderin.’ ”

“I decided last winter that I wanted to do it,” Gilkyson says of the album. “Some of these are very old songs that I had written but never fit a record. One song goes back to 1969. I did a lot of revamping of the songs. I took the old cowboy songs and rewrote the lyrics to be from a woman’s point of view. In those songs it was always about the lonesome cowboy. I flipped it and made the woman the main character.”

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Eliza Gilkyson CD release of “Songs from the River Wind”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20

WHERE: St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $32-$46, plus fees at holdmyticket.com


